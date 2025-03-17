Epic Universe Reveals Official New Looks at Harry Potter, Super Mario, and Dark Universe Attractions

Universal’s Epic Universe is set to open later this year, marking one of the most anticipated events of the year among theme park enthusiasts. Universal Orlando Resort has become a go-to destination for years, so while fans already had countless reasons to check out Universal’s offerings in Orlando, Epic Universe will be taking things to new heights. While the theme park will include fresh takes on familiar worlds, like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, it will also unveil all-new lands like Dark Universe and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. New photos from the inside of the attractions have been released, signaling just how close we are to opening day.

You can check out the new photos of the attractions below and you can head to the official website for Universal’s Epic Universe to grab tickets for its May 22nd opening.

The Chronos

As guests start their day, they will pass through the stunning Chronos portal that serves as the gateway to the incredible adventures found in Epic Universe. The first world guests will encounter upon entering the Chronos is Celestial Park, where they can board a shooting comet for an exhilarating roller coaster adventure, dine on delectable cuisine, shop exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit and more.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

In The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, guests will journey from a Muggle park in Paris into the breathtaking spectacle of 1920s Place Cachée – a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris. Within Place Cachée, guests will find numerous dining venues like Café L’air De La Sirène, chic shopping options like Les Galeries Mirifiques, a live, full-scale theatre experience, Le Cirque Arcanus and more. They’ll also journey from wizarding Paris to the British Ministry of Magic to witness the long-awaited trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge in the thrilling ride, “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.”

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

After guests emerge from the iconic green pipe into SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, they’ll be immersed into the worlds of beloved Nintendo characters Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Donkey Kong, and more. Within Universal Orlando’s most colorful and interactive experience yet, they’ll encounter familiar places inspired by Nintendo’s games, including Mt. Beanpole.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Upon entering the larger-than-life world of How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, guests will be captivated by a real-life version of the iconic sweeping vista straight from the wildly popular How to Train Your Dragon films. As they take in the vast sparkling lagoon, two 40-foot-tall Viking statues, and an energetic village perched above churning seas, guests can embark on a variety of Viking adventures inspired by the beloved film series — including experiencing what it’s like to fly on a dragon on Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, competing to outscore and out soak fellow guests on Fyre Drill, posing for a photo with Toothless, and so much more.

Dark Universe

In Dark Universe, guests will explore the shadowy village of Darkmoor – home to Universal Monster legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, and more. The icon of this ominous world is Frankenstein Manor, where guests will venture deep into its catacombs and face a horde of enraged monsters on Universal Orlando’s most chilling attraction ever – Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

