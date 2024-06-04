Evil Dead 2013 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Evil Dead franchise went full gorefest with the 2013 installment, and a lot of horror fans found it absolutely thrilling. If you were one of those fans you'll be happy to know that the film has been given the limited edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBook treatment, and pre-orders are available now here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a release date set for August 20th.

Note that film was priced at $44.98 at launch, but it should get a discount before the release date. Amazon pre-orders will automatically get the lowest price offered during the period. The complete list of special features for the UHD edition are as follows:

4K Transfers By Sony (Both The Theatrical And Unrated Cuts)

Unrated Cut: In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Theatrical Cut: HDR 10 Compatible

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Director/Co-writer Fede Alvarez, Co-writer Rodo Sayagues, And Cast Members Jane Levy, Lou Taylor Pucci, And Jessica Lucas (Theatrical Cut Only)

Directing The Dead Featurette

Evil Dead: The Reboot Featurette

Making Life Difficult Featurette

Unleashing The Evil Forces Featurette

Being Mia Featurette

Trailers

TV Spots

Synopsis: "Mia (Jane Levy), a drug addict, is determined to kick the habit. To that end, she asks her brother, David (Shiloh Fernandez), his girlfriend, Natalie (Elizabeth Blackmore) and their friends Olivia (Jessica Lucas) and Eric (Lou Taylor Pucci) to accompany her to their family's remote forest cabin to help her through withdrawal. Eric finds a mysterious Book of the Dead at the cabin and reads aloud from it, awakening an ancient demon. All hell breaks loose when the malevolent entity possesses Mia."

What's Next For The Evil Dead?

Currently, Evil Dead films from Sébastien Vaniček and Francis Galluppi are reportedly in development, but there hasn't been much in the way of concrete details thus far. While there's been no confirmed talks of continuing the narrative Evil Dead Rise, star Lily Sullivan confirmed earlier this year that there have been plenty of talks about the possibility.

"There's been many, many conversations, many alt paths, many possibilities, which are all quite whack and fun and great. And whatever ends up coming to fruition, I'm excited for it. But yeah, I can't say anything on it though, but yeah, excited," Sullivan shared with ComicBook.com. "It's all literally up to the universe of the Evil Dead gods. In a great way, until you cross the bridge, that's just what it is. The blessings of this industry, and the curse, you have to walk into the unknown, so people should also walk into Monolith. Look at that."