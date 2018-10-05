Unrated ‘Evil Dead’ Remake Finally Coming to Blu-ray

The Evil Dead franchise is known for spilling buckets of blood in each installment, a spirit the 2013 remake attempted to fully embrace. The gruesome adventure ended up having to show some restraint by cutting out some of the film’s more grisly sequences, though a new unrated Blu-ray will restore five minutes back into the film.

In director Fede Alvarez‘s film, “Five friends have found the mysterious and fiercely powerful Book of the Dead which releases a violent demon on a bloodthirsty quest to possess them all.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the unrated cut of the film, the set will also contain the following special features:

Audio Commentary

Making Life Difficult Featurette

Directing The Dead Featurette

Being Mia Featurette

Unleashing the Evil Force Featurette

This isn’t the first time the unrated cut of the film was made available, as the uncensored edition was released on digital in 2016. Over at Movie-Censorship, you can check out a comprehensive breakdown of what is different in the theatrical and unrated versions of the film.

One key difference is that the unrated version of the film includes a scene in which Mia (Jane Levy) is picked up off the side of the road following the horrifying ordeal, hinting at the series continuing.

Bruce Campbell starred in the original trilogy of films and reprised his role as Ash Williams in the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead. With the actor having officially retired as the character, Campbell fully supports the movie franchise continuing without him.

“I would also continue the movies with Mia, with Jane Levy, because she’s awesome,” Campbell previously shared with ComicBook.com. “But I have to say, [remake director] Fede [Alvarez], I’m so pleased for him. He was able to crawl out from under the Evil Dead shadow, make his own second movie, which was really crazy, and he’s making mainstream movies now with big actresses. It’s great, I love it.”

The actor also wouldn’t mind seeing a new actor take over the reins as Ash.

“I’d be perfectly fine if they find some young Ash, do some new incarnation, let some other poor bastard get covered in blood,” Campbell shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I hope there are very many variations of Evil Dead. You’ve got the leftover characters from the series, you’ve got the characters from the remake that we did a few years ago. You can intersect universes.”

The new Evil Dead set hits shelves on October 23rd.

Will you be adding the new remake set to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]