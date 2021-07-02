Fear Street Fans Are Stoked About New Netflix Movie News

Last summer, Netflix released an entire trilogy of horror films over the course of just three weeks. The Fear Street trilogy, based on the books by R.L. Stine, were met with excitement from both critics and fans, and there has been plenty of desire for even more Fear Street films in the future. The ending of the previous Fear Street trilogy certainly left room for more story, and it appears Netflix is finally ready to move forward with the idea.

Stine recently teased in an interview that more Fear Street films were in talks at Netflix. That interview was followed by a report from Bloody Disgusting on Monday that revealed Netflix is actually "very deep" into developing more movies in the franchise. There's been no word as to exactly how many movies are being developed, or what stories they might aim to tell, but there is more Fear Street in the works.

Fear Street has no shortage of fans online, and those fans immediately flooded social media after the news broke, getting the franchise to become a trending topic in North America.

You can check out some of the excited fan reactions below!