Fear Street Fans Are Stoked About New Netflix Movie News
Last summer, Netflix released an entire trilogy of horror films over the course of just three weeks. The Fear Street trilogy, based on the books by R.L. Stine, were met with excitement from both critics and fans, and there has been plenty of desire for even more Fear Street films in the future. The ending of the previous Fear Street trilogy certainly left room for more story, and it appears Netflix is finally ready to move forward with the idea.
Stine recently teased in an interview that more Fear Street films were in talks at Netflix. That interview was followed by a report from Bloody Disgusting on Monday that revealed Netflix is actually "very deep" into developing more movies in the franchise. There's been no word as to exactly how many movies are being developed, or what stories they might aim to tell, but there is more Fear Street in the works.
Fear Street has no shortage of fans online, and those fans immediately flooded social media after the news broke, getting the franchise to become a trending topic in North America.
You can check out some of the excited fan reactions below!
Coming Back
prevnext
FEAR STREET IS COMING BACK FEAR STEEET IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/Rc8Hl6G8Qg— kyler ✆ (@slshers) July 18, 2022
Fear Street Planet
prevnext
don't stop at a fear street sequel trilogy. let's do a fear street series . fear street cinematic universe. fear street theme park. fear street island. fear street planet. https://t.co/ppfDl2vGdd— adeline 🫶🏼 ryan gosling pr agent (@callietteisms) July 18, 2022
Wonderful News
prevnext
The Fear Street Trilogy is one of the best things Netflix has ever created.
It’s nothing but wonderful news that we are getting more. pic.twitter.com/CTLJxCP8J0— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) July 18, 2022
Know That's Right
prevnext
MORE FEAR STREET MOVIES I KNOW THATS RIGHT pic.twitter.com/eNjdgosc2s— best of olivia scott welch (@bestoliviawelch) July 18, 2022
Ready
prevnext
fear street and scream news is good this month i’m ready pic.twitter.com/c8fZVnDbBk— jupiter (@livsflair) July 18, 2022
Took Them Long Enough
prevnext
Well, I was hoping for more Fear Street. Took them long enough to announce something.
That's one thing from Netflix I'm looking forward to at least. https://t.co/obc3Z8I3ab— SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) July 18, 2022
Some of Netflix's Best
prevnext
I can’t wait to see more of the Fear Street universe. It’s one of the best things @netflix has ever done. pic.twitter.com/GOuazY5bmw— Ash🎬 (@KacyIsIconic) July 18, 2022
Cinematic Universe
prevnext
FEAR STREET CINEMATIC UNIVERSE https://t.co/3vQ4kRTqxF— лав ⚢ (@undercoverfren) July 18, 2022
So Good
prevnext
YESSSSSS. If y’all haven’t watched the fear street trilogy yet. Definitely go watch it’s so good https://t.co/kf73HEeKmw— SiREE ۗۗۗۗۗۗ⃟⃞⃢⃠⃤⃝̸𝅲⃜︮͠꙲ (@ReallyTallTroll) July 18, 2022
In Shock
prev
I’m still in shock that we are getting more Fear Street Movies 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cgupkz1rzt— katia | first kill & st era 🔪 (@ItsJustKatia) July 18, 2022