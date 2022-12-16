Netflix Planning New Fear Street Movie With Watcher Director Chloe Okuno

Earlier this summer came word that Netflix was developing new movies based on R.L. Stine's Fear Street, having previously released a full trilogy in the summer of 2021. New details on that have come out now with Above the Line reporting that filmmaker Chloe Okuno has been tapped to direct the next movie in the series. Production company Chernin Entertainment is once again producing the film. Okuno has already made a name for herself in genre circles, having directed hit short films, a segment in V/H/S/94, and the recent Shudder hit Watcher.

The biggest question mark for the new Fear Street movie, beyond what its potential plot might be, is if filmmaker Leigh Janiak will return in any capacity. Having co-written and directed all three of the original movies, which had an over-arching plot that carried through them all, there's no word on if she will be back to collaborate on the new movies. What's also unclear about the next Fear Street chapter is if it will be a single, standalone movie or if Netflix will greenlight another batch of films that can all be released back-to-back once again.

The first three Fear Street movies were previously scheduled for a theatrical release by 20th Century. After being acquired by The Walt Disney Company however, the three movies were sold to Netflix, who debuted one a week starting at the beginning of July in 2021 to both critical and fan acclaim.

"One of the exciting things about Fear Street is the fact that the universe is big and allows for a lot of space," Janiak previously said in an interview last year. "One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel [Cinematic Universe], where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras. You have the canon of our main mythology that's built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside, so there's also room for everything else."

Each film in the Fear Street trilogy also brought in increasing criticial responses with Fear Street Part One: 1994 earning 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 nabbing 89%, and the finale Fear Street Part Three: 1666 earning 93%, all of them "Certified Fresh."

