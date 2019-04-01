‘Stranger Things’ Star Joins R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ Trilogy

In 2015, author R.L. Stine’s immensely popular Goosebumps series of novels was adapted into a feature film, which borrowed various characters from the books while delivering audiences a family-friendly horror story that mirrored the tone of the source material. Prior to launching his Goosebumps books, Stine built a passionate following with his Fear Street books, which delivered terrifying tales to slightly older audiences. Following in the footsteps of the Goosebumps adaptation, a trilogy of Fear Street movies are being adapted, with director Leigh Janiak helming all three installments. Actress Sadie Sink, who debuted in the second season of Stranger Things, is confirmed by Deadline to be joining one of the Fear Street films.

Sink joins the previously announced Kiana Madeira (The Flash, Dark Matter), Olivia Welch (Marvel’s Agent Carter), Ashley Zuckerman (Designated Survivor, Fear the Walking Dead), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade, Alex Strangelove), Jeremy Ford (A Mother’s Sacrifice, A.N.T. Farm), and newcomer Julia Rehwald.

Bloody Disgusting has confirmed the following plot details about the trilogy:

“Fear Street 1: In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

Fear Street 2: In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.

Fear Street 3: In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it’s up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town’s curse, before it’s too late.”

Set in the fictional city of Shadyside, Ohio, the Fear Street books pit teenagers against adversaries both human and paranormal.

The Fear Street films are set to hit theaters in June, July, and August of 2020. Sink will be seen in Season Three of Stranger Things when it debuts on Netflix on July 4th.

