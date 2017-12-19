Freddy and Jason Almost Faced Off Against Kid ‘n Play

Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street and Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th are two of the most iconic killers in the history of horror. Despite their popularity, there’s currently no official film featuring either character moving forward at this time. While the duo squared off in 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, special effects artist Al Magliochetti revealed that the duo almost collided in a comedy mash-up where they would have encountered ’90s rap duo Kid ‘n Play.

“I’d actually heard rumors about a Jason/Freddy mash-up about a year before I got involved with Jason Goes to Hell,” Magliochetti revealed. “But at the time it was being talked about as a comedy with Jason and Freddy matching wits (or half-wits, as the case may be) with Kid n’ Play (remember them?) in a kind of an Abbott and Costello meet Frankenstein spoof. Obviously that never came to pass.”

This tone would have fit quite well with Freddy Krueger, as he’s known to crack wise in each of his films, while Jason would most likely lean into the physical comedy of the situation.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only rumored comedic take on one of the characters, with writer-director of Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI Tom McLoughlin recently sharing with the Post Mortem podcast that he pitched Cheech and Chong colliding with Voorhees, but it never moved past the idea stage.

“[Franchise producer Frank Mancuso Jr.] wanted me to do another film after we did Jason,” McLoughlin confirmed. “And I said, ‘What are you thinking? I don’t know what it could be now.’ And he said, ‘Well, what do you think about Freddy (Krueger) and Jason?’ And I go, ‘But Freddy’s at New Line and the guys at Paramount have [Jason].’ And it’s like, ‘Well, we’re going to try and see if we can work something out.’ So, I started thinking about that, going, It doesn’t make sense. I mean he lives in one realm and — you know, I take this stuff very seriously, what realm a monster’s supposed to stay in.”

When initial talks about the Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street crossover fizzled out, McLoughlin had a completely different concept to move forward.

“And he came back, he goes, ‘Eh, forget it, it’s not going to work anyway,’” the filmmaker recalled. “And I said, ‘You know what? You guys own Cheech and Chong. What if we do Cheech and Chong-meets-Jason? They’re like camp counselors or something. It’s like, ‘Hey, man, I saw Jason out there.’ ‘No, man, that’s a myth.’ But he said, ‘You know what? No.’”

Fans will have to patiently await any new information about either deadly character.

