Friday the 13th: New Line Cinema's Cryptic Tease Has Fans in a Frenzy

News of a new Friday the 13th movie has been something slasher movie fans have been eager to hear about for over a decade. With Jason Voorhees stuck in legal limbo for the better part of four years now it seemed like an impossibility, but a new post on Instagram from New Line Cinema has fans in a tizzy. The Warner Bros. Pictures subsidiary took to Instagram, posting a clever screenshot of a message request that reads "Jason Voorhees wants to send you a message." The mysterious post, captioned with "Uh oh. What do you think Jason Voorhees wants?!," immediately has sent speculation running wild, but is this really teasing a new movie?

Though the potential for another Friday the 13th movie has been teased in the press, no announcement about any momentum on a new entry has been revealed by any official sources. Even with New Line's Instagram post, which has spawned replies like "He's coming back?!" and "GIVE ME HIM NOW," there's nothing here that indicates this is even about a new movie either. In all likelihood, this social media post could very well just be teasing a new Jason-themed box set or other merch, perhaps he'll appear in Fortnite like so many other characters from pop culture. Until we know for sure, it's all buzz, so stay tuned for updates as we learn them.

Last week brought a tease from series creator Sean Cunningham who seemed to indicate that a new movie in the franchise was in the works for a 2023 release. No official word confirming this has come through, and New Line's post will likely have many thinking it's true, but for now it seems like the series is still kind of stuck in limbo while the two sides figure things out.

In the time since Friday the 13th has been dormant, fellow slasher franchises Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scream, Candyman, and more have continued to thrive in theaters, on streaming, and as a television shows. The biggest surprise of it all is that with the impending release of Halloween Ends, the slasher franchise that Friday the 13th largely ripped off, will arrive at its 13th feature film while Jason remains stuck in stasis at twelve movies. Friday the 13th's final movie was the 2009 remake of the franchise, though sequels were planned for the feature none ever materialized.

