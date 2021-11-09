New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Puts a Proton Pack to the Test

The 2016 Ghostbusters revival embraced a number of elements from the original films, though remixed and reimagined them to fit an all-new timeline, but with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the adventures unfold as a direct continuation of the original two films, which sees new heroes bringing iconic technology back to life for a new generation. Of course, given that the technology has seemingly been gathering dust for decades, our new heroes don’t even know if the equipment still works, with an all-new clip courtesy of IGN seeing Phoebe (McKenna Grace), granddaughter of Egon Spengler, trying out an original proton pack. Check out the clip below before seeing Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters on November 19th.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Not only does the narrative of this new film see the descendants of the original heroes carrying the torch that was ignited back in the ’80s of battling the supernatural, but director and co-writer Reitman is the son of original director Ivan Reitman. Interestingly, while the 2016 film didn’t entirely revive the franchise or earn a follow-up, Reitman confirmed that it was the development of that film that paved the way for Afterlife and made this sequel possible.

“When Paul made his movie, he kind of broke the doors open,” Reitman revealed to Insider earlier this year. “Suddenly a Ghostbusters film did not have to be about those four original guys in Manhattan. That was a big moment.”

Given the passion and excitement for the franchise, Reitman also noted that both the 2016 film and Afterlife largely had to be developed in secret as to not put too much pressure on the entire nature of bringing back the series without leaning too heavily on the original cast or crew.

“I think only three people at Sony knew of its existence,” Reitman admitted about the script. “Each executive had to come by themselves to Ghost Corps and read the script in a room and then leave.”

He added, “I really didn’t want it out there that we were writing this movie. Particularly after years of me saying I didn’t want to make a Ghostbusters movie.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife lands in theaters on November 19th.

Are you looking forward to the new film?