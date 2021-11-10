New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Introduces Paul Rudd to the Family

Part of the charm of the original Ghostbusters movies is that, while the main characters were assuredly heroes, they were far from being the impressive athletes seen in most action-driven films, with fans having been elated when they found out that Paul Rudd would be starring in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The actor has been winning over audiences for years, thanks in large part to his many hilarious performances, with an all-new clip from Afterlife, which comes courtesy of IGN Movie Trailers, demonstrating his brand of awkward and endearing charm, which you can check out below. Ghostbusters: Afterlife lands in theaters on November 19th.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

The last entry into the Ghostbusters series came in 2016, with a film that served as a reboot of the concept that didn’t directly connect to the events of the first two movies, though there were appearances by original stars. This film, however, serves as a direct continuation of the first installments, with the main characters being the descendants of an original hero. Rudd’s character, on the other hand, is merely a local science teacher who inadvertently gets drawn into the adventure.

Director Reitman previously detailed the challenge and excitement of bridging the gap between the new heroes and the famous characters from previous films.

“As ever, when you’re talking about a big film like that that has so many secrets up its sleeve, I’ve got to be extremely careful when talking about it,” Kenan shared with the Just The Facts with Alex Zane podcast earlier this year. “But I will say, from what we’ve been able to put out there, the important thing is communicating what is earnestly at the center of all this: which is us as writers, as storytellers, Jason and I, keeping the flame lit.”

He continued, “The flame that sparked for us — never mind the weight of proximity to the source of the Ghostbusters legend — for both of us as audience members, as pure audience members who were moved and were changed by seeing Ghostbusters. That lit a flame in both of us that we felt like we could keep lit for the people who, like us, shared it as young audience members and a new generation of audiences that could feel that same scope of thrills, terror, wonder, comedy, movie magic. So hopefully all of that stuff lives on in our film.”

