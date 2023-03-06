Ghostface 15-Inch Doll Arrives For Scream VI

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ordinarily, you wouldn't invite a serial killer into your home, but Mezco Toyz is inviting you to do just that with their Ghost Face MDS Mega Scale Doll, which has debuted just in time for Scream VI to hit theaters on March 10th. The figure stands at 15-inches tall and features 11 points of articulation. It includes a hunting knife and signature robe and mask. Hopefully, you're up on your horror trivia, otherwise your might be in jeopardy from the knees down.

You can pre-order the Scream Ghostface MDS Mega Scale Doll here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 with automatic free US shipping and 10% off any in-stock items you add to the cart using our exclusive link. NECA's 8-inch Ghostface action figure currently qualifies, but quantities were low at the time of writing. You can check out more Scream-related merchandise here at Entertainment Earth.

If the first reactions of critics are anything to go by, Scream VI is going to be a killer film in more ways than one. In an interview earlier this year, new Scream star Melissa Barrera said she thought the shift to New York ultimately made the franchise more terrifying given the scope of the city.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."