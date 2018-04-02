Claire Foy Details Her Approach to Lisbeth Salander in ‘Girl in the Spider’s Web’

In 2011, director David Fincher delivered fans his adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s novel The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and while the film may have earned critical acclaim, it failed to make an impact at the box office, with the series of films stalling in the years since. Director Fede Alvarez has tapped Claire Foy to star in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the fourth book in the popular series, written by David Lagercrantz. Foy recently shared what to expect from the upcoming film and how it differs from the previous live-action adaptations.

“In the first three books, you’re getting her life story, and how she frees herself from the shackles of being a ward of the state. The fourth book is a different story, in a way,” Foy told Yahoo! Movies. “It’s the same character, but you’re not joining a Lisbeth who is still dealing with that part of her life. The story we tell, especially in the beginning of the film, is, ‘What does she do now? What’s her purpose?’ I’m excited for people to see it; we’re not trying to make it like anything else [in the series], but we’re also not trying to make it wildly different. We’re just trying to be truthful to the story.”

Rooney Mara starred in Fincher’s film, with Noomi Rapace having previously played the lead character in the Swedish series of films that adapted the first three books. As embodied by the previous two actresses, the character has always had an intimidating appearance, while Foy teases a more subtle approach to portray the hacker.

“It’s quite a pared-down look. The costume we’ve found for Lisbeth isn’t the same as what any of the other actresses have worn, but it feels very like-minded,” Foy confirmed. “Her [thinking] now is, ‘I want to make sure that I’m wearing it — it’s not wearing me.’ I love the tattoos because I got to help decide what I was having and where they were.”

The upcoming film is slated to hit theaters on October 19th.

