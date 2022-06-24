R.L. Stine Reunites With Iconic Goosebumps Artist on New Comic Series

Beloved horror writer R.L. Stine is returning this fall with an all-new comic series from BOOM! Studios, Stuff of Nightmares, which is an exciting enough event in its own right, but adding more anticipation to the experience is that iconic cover artist from Stine's Goosebumps series Tim Jacobus will be contributing a variant cover to the debut issue. Artists working on the book's interiors are A.L. Kaplan and with colors by Roman Titov, with this debut issue featuring a number of different covers honoring the unsettling adventure contained inside. You can learn more about the new book at BOOM! Studios before Stuff of Nightmares hits shelves in September.

"30 years ago, we used to do this every month. Now, it's a rare treat to work with the man. R. L. Stine has created a new horror graphic novel for the 'big kids.' And Stuff of Nightmares is as dark as the name!" Jacobus shared on Instagram. "I got picked up to take the ride again -- creating a variant cover for the premier issue. Conjuring images for this guy never grows old. Only I do!"

BOOM! describes the book, "In the premiere of Stine's reanimated reimagining, the monster you encounter isn't the one you thought it'd be -- you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in ... Stuff of Nightmares!"

"At last I'm free to let my most horrific fantasies out! Hey, kids -- stay away from Stuff of Nightmares," R.L. Stine added. "It's my first horror comic book work for grownups. Ghastly, gory, and I hope, good stomach-churning fun!"

Other artists contributing to the book's cover are Francesco Francavilla (Afterlife with Archie), Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Adam Gorham (The Immortal Hulk), Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman), and Kyle Holtz (Savage Spider-Man).

Stay tuned for details on R.L. Stine's Stuff of Nightmares from BOOM! Studios before the book hits shelves in September.

