Creepshow Maze at Halloween Horror Nights Promise the Most Fun You’ll Have Being Scared

In 1982, two masters of horror came together to deliver audiences Creepshow, an anthology film that paid its respects to horror comics from the ’50s. Directed by Dawn of the Dead filmmaker George Romero and written by Carrie and The Shining author Stephen King, the film offered viewers multiple terrifying tales that all explored diverse horrors, while its campy tone provided plenty of laughs. This year is sure to be a big one for Creepshow fans, as not only is there a TV series adaptation on the way from streaming service Shudder, but Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood will be debuting all-new mazes to honor the film.

Per press release, “The original Creepshow movie, created by legendary director George Romero, and the all-new series, debuting on Shudder’s streaming service, reimagined by acclaimed make-up artist, director, and executive producer, Greg Nicotero, invites Halloween Horror Nights guests to step into the anthology’s comic book pages to experience five terrible tales of terror guided by The Creep, the skeletal namesake of the comic book.”

“I’ve partnered with Universal Studios Hollywood and ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ for years and it’s a thrill to bring Creepshow to life for the fans as part of this year’s iconic event,” Greg Nicotero shared. “I consider myself honored to have had the opportunity to work alongside George Romero and many other groundbreaking filmmakers who have inspired me. So to be able to create a television show based on the Creepshow movie, and then see it come to life as a ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ maze is a great way to pay tribute to this legendary filmmaker and introduce this incredible anthology series to fans old and new.”

“We’re thrilled to bring this beloved horror classic to Halloween Horror Nights as well as introduce our fans to the upcoming Shudder series,” John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights explained. “We’ve had a long association with Greg Nicotero as part of Halloween Horror Nights and getting the opportunity to again work with his talented special effects team at KNB FX brings a whole other level of authenticity to this incredible maze experience.”

The maze will include a blend of stories from the original film and also the new TV series, which will include:

“Father’s Day” – Years ago Nathan Grantham, the cruel patriarch of the wealthy Grantham family, was murdered by his long-suffering daughter on Father’s Day. Now Nathan’s maggot-infested corpse has risen from the grave to take revenge on his inheritors…and finally claim his Father’s Day cake.

“The Crate” – An unlucky janitor finds a long-forgotten shipping crate under the stairs of a science hall in a small east coast college. Little does he know, the crate contains a ravenous beast that’s been hibernating for over a hundred years…and it’s just woken up.

“They’re Creeping Up On You” – Eccentric billionaire Upson Pratt lives in a hermetically sealed “germ proof” penthouse apartment in Manhattan but he still has a bug problem. When a citywide blackout cuts his power, Mr. Pratt’s pest problem is about to get a whole lot worse.

“Gray Matter” – Ritchie Grenadine, an alcoholic former factory worker, unknowingly ingests a strange mutagen after guzzling a can of cheap beer. Now an alien fungus has taken over his rundown apartment and his body…creating in him an insatiable hunger that can’t be quenched by his favorite ale.

“Bad Wolf Down” – The surviving members of a decimated American army platoon in the North of France during World War II are holed up in a small village jail awaiting the German army to overwhelm them. The clever lot, however, have an ace up their sleeve that the German’s won’t expect; the men are all werewolves and tonight is a full moon.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th in Orlando and on Friday, September 13th in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase select tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

