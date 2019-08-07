Halloween Horror Nights Will Have You Seeing Double With Us Maze

Filmmaker Jordan Peele made his directorial debut with the horror film Get Out, a film which went on to become not only a major financial success, but also became one of the biggest cultural events of the year. His sophomore effort, this year’s Us, was another genre achievement, which delivered audiences a more straightforward horror experience than the layered exploration of racism of Get Out. An added bonus of Us being a more blatant riff of the genre is that it will make for a more exhilarating experience when it is adapted into a maze for Halloween Horror Nights, which opens on September 6th.

Per press release, “Featuring the unnerving labyrinth of underground tunnels that stretch from coast to coast below America, to the disorienting and the ominous uprising of ‘The Tethered’— doppelgängers of every living man, woman and child in the country—the Us maze will place guests at the heart of this living nightmare where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy.

“The journey begins circa 1986 as guests follow in the footsteps of the young girl they first meet as Adelaide Wilson as she innocently ventures through a mirror funhouse at the Santa Cruz boardwalk and has a fateful and traumatic encounter with her tethered doppelgänger, an event that will forever alter both of their lives. The harrowing experience will then transition to present day, thrusting guests into the chaos of ‘The Tethered’ uprising as they emerge from their tunnels to murder their privileged doubles in a nationwide coordinated act of rebellion.”

“It’s very exciting to know that fans of Us will get to experience firsthand the terror of being stalked and tormented by ‘The Tethered.’ It’s been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having ‘The Tethered’ join such esteemed company is a dream come true,” Peele shared in a statement.

“Jordan Peele has put his indelible stamp on a new genre of psychological horror films with the Academy Award-winning movie, Get Out and the critically-acclaimed film, Us,” John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood noted. “And, it’s an honor to have the opportunity to work with him and his talented team to bring his unique vision for Us to life as a ‘living horror movie’ as part of Halloween Horror Nights.”

“The idea that ‘we are our own worst enemy’ and the visuals around that notion are what made the story of Us so compelling, personal, and exciting for our design team to translate,” Michael Aiello, Sr. Director of Entertainment Creative for Universal Orlando Resort expressed. “Surrounding our guests in that horrific world of duality Jordan Peele created is a perfect fit for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.”

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th in Orlando and on Friday, September 13th in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase select tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

