5 Horror Movies With Sanitized TV Dialogue That Somehow Made Them Even Weirder

In the streaming age, movie fans no longer have to suffer through watching thier favorite R-rated films get butchered by network TV regulations. Horror movies, in particular, often received the most egregious sanitization, with numerous bleeped-out expletives and entire scenes removed for violence, nudity, or gore. Though specific FCC broadcast standards depend on factors like time of day, most of these movies were scrubbed as clean as possible to maximize their syndication potential. Perhaps worst of all, if you were unfortunate enough to catch one of these films for the first time in its edited iteration, you may not have even realized you were watching a neutered shell of the director’s original vision.

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However, there have been rare cases where the TV edits themselves were so creative they added a new layer of dimension—often one of absurdity or novelty—and resulted in beloved alternate cuts or line reads, some of which are quoted more often than the originals. Almost always, these iconic edited-for-TV versions can be traced back to the film’s original director, or to actors in the scenes finding imaginative workarounds that turn some of the most gratuitous profanities into the most hilarious or bizarre (though squeaky-clean) alternatives.

5) The Exorcist

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

When William Friedkin’s iconic horror flick The Exorcist made its TV debut on CBS in 1980, the network broadcast a heavily censored and re-dubbed version to comply with the strict guidelines. Yet because it was overseen by Friedkin himself, the edited version was genuinely amusing, even if it could no longer match the original’s status as one of the scariest horror films of all time. One of the most famous dubs includes Ellen Burstyn’s character saying “Judas Priest” instead of “Jesus Christ,” a seemingly futile attempt at censorship given the film’s subject matter. The sanitized “Your mother still rots in hell” was used to replace one of the demon Pazuzu’s more blasphemous lines, and was later parodied on SNL with the line “Your mother sews socks that smell!”

Rather than trusting the network censors, Friedkin decided that to preserve the film’s structural integrity, he would actually film alternate visuals and provide voiceover dubs for the network to use, including a new insert replacing the desecrated Virgin Mary statue with one that is weeping blood, and an overlay of Regan’s face with a quick demon face flash rather than the more graphic inserts of the theatrical release. Yet even after all of Friedkin’s creative workarounds, some of the more graphic scenes, including Regan with a crucifix or urinating, were still heavily trimmed or cut entirely from the broadcast version.

4) Army of Darkness

Army of Darkness is the third film in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead series, and it technically exists in four official versions, including a TV cut that premiered on Sci-Fi and USA. Compared with Raimi’s original, the TV version’s line swaps are creative and plentiful, if not a little juvenile. “Yo, she-b–tch” was traded for “Yo, she-witch,” and the line about never having seen “these a–holes” now refers to “eggheads.” Other classic dubs include “Jack and spit,” Ash’s “baloney,” and the Tiny Ashes going from “little bastards” to “little buzzards.” One of the better rewrites is Evil Ash’s “You’re really ticking me off, you ugly scum of the earth.” The edit tones down the violence and nudity too: the topless women led away by skeletons are no more, Gold Tooth’s whipping is cut to two lashes, and Ted Raimi’s death in the battle is removed.

According to Book of the Dead, the history behind these edits is even stranger than the dubbed lines themselves. Raimi’s 96-minute director’s cut premiered at a film festival in 1992 but never played in American theaters, and it circulated only through bootlegs until an official DVD in 2000. Universal, the co-distributor, held final cut and released a shorter 81-minute version, while Dino De Laurentiis made an 88-minute cut for theaters outside the US. Book of the Dead also says the origins of the TV version’s dubbed lines are unknown and guesses they may have come from one of Raimi’s earlier attempts to trim the film for Universal. That would also explain why it cuts the cursing but actually restores the Ash and Sheila love scene the theatrical cut dropped, and adds two scenes found in no other version, “Ash meets Arthur” and “Ash outside the windmill.” Cheesy dubs aside, there’s a case to be made for the TV cut of Army of Darkness as its own work of art.

3) Snakes on a Plane

Image courtesy of New Line CInema

Perhaps more of a creature feature or action-adventure flick than a pure horror film, Snakes on a Plane still deserves to be included on this list because its censored version gave birth to an absolutely iconic Samuel L. Jackson line that is also perhaps the most quoted dubbed line of all time. In the theatrical cut, FBI Agent Flynn’s big speech includes the line “I have had it with these motherf–ing snakes on this motherf–ing plane,” letting Samuel L. Jackson deliver his profane catchphrase. The broadcast version, however, takes a nonsensical approach with the swap “I have had it with these monkey-fighting snakes on this Monday to Friday plane!” In addition to being pure poetry, the alternate read keeps Jackson’s full-throttle delivery and is arguably even more memorable than the original.

According to a GQ interview, the studio was gunning for a PG-13 rating for Snakes on a Plane, but it was Jackson himself who insisted on using his “motherf–er” trademark anyway. After test screenings and a costly reshoot, the expletive found its way (twice) into the most important scene of the film. Likewise, Jackson also suggested replacing the expletives with “monkey fighting” and “Monday to Friday.” His logic was: if it had to be censored, he at least wanted it to be entertaining. Thus, Jackson recorded the ADR line himself, and while it’s almost a perfect dub, if you look closely at the scene, you can still see that his lip movements match the original’s R-rated dialogue.

2) Freddy vs. Jason

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

SyFy’s 2009 broadcast of Freddy vs. Jason replaced profanity with some truly inspired “clean” insults, and thankfully, the actors recorded the dubs themselves. Fan favorites include lines like: “What the hack do you think?” and “Bullspit!” The victim who got “sh–tfaced” is now “slop-faced,” a goalie is “peed” about something, and “Freddy gutted Trey like a good old turkey… intestines and junk.” “You simpering little slug” is almost certainly a far better roast than the original foul-mouthed line, and the same could be said for “Check out this clown” and “Burn… you big freak!” In fact, there are so many weird line swaps that audiences can’t even agree on them all. Most say “shake our a– to the dancefloor” was changed to “walk our abs,” but even today some fans hear the dubbed line differently.

In addition to 63 dialogue swaps and a muted sound, reports have counted a whopping 66 missing moments and 13 alternate shots. Ultimately, the TV version runs 1:27 against 1:37 for the uncut DVD, with over five minutes of cut footage and a shortened credits sequence. While most of the cuts are inconsequential to the overall story, and many fans have admitted to getting a kick out of the dubbed TV lines, most would argue that Freddy vs. Jason, nor any horror film for that matter, is really the same without the gore and the sex. Blake’s dad’s head falling off is gone, as are Kia’s nose being ripped off, Freeberg being chopped in half, and the gag with Freddy and a counselor’s corpse. Even in the finale, Lori’s swing at Freddy is shown from his point of view instead of showing the beheading.

1) Shaun of the Dead

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In the theatrical cut of Edgar Wright’s beloved horror comedy Shaun of the Dead, Pete’s famous 4 AM rant contains an already-absurd amount of F-word usage. The edited version still has Pete wake up furious because Shaun and Ed are making a racket, yet in the tirade itself, every single F-bomb is replaced with “funk.” The result: “It’s four in the funking morning, and I’ve got to go to funking work in four funking hours because every other funker in my funking department is funking ill!” Then, just when you think Pete’s rant is over, Shaun riles him up again by calling him a “prink” as opposed to a “prick.”

Managing to capture the satirical spirit of the scene while adhering to broadcast regulations, the idea to only slightly change the words apparently came from Wight himself, in collaboration with star Simon Pegg. It’s so spit-out-your-drink hilarious that it’s a miracle Pegg and co-stars Nick Frost and Peter Serafinowicz managed to get through the scene at all. This “clean” version of the scene was ultimately so beloved by fans that it was released as a dedicated DVD special feature and is even listed on IMDb as a standalone 2-minute comedy short film, Funky Pete. Several years after the film’s release, Wright’s buddy-cop parody Hot Fuzz was given a similar TV treatment.

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Which edited horror line do you think is weirder than the original? Leave a comment below.