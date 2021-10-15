Halloween Kills Producer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Tease of Flashback to 1978

✖

In 2018's Halloween, audiences were transported to the final moments of the original 1978 film, with the upcoming Halloween Kills likely featuring similar flashbacks, as producer Ryan Friemann recently shared a photo of the car Michael Myers stole from Dr. Loomis in the original film. Given how more than 40 years have passed since the events of the original film, most fans deduced that, rather than the car being utilized for the events of the new film, the car itself was recreated to film key sequences, possibly showcasing how Myers managed to get from Smith's Grove Sanitarium back to Haddonfield, Illinois. Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters on October 15th.

"Classic car....hmm," Freimann captioned a photo of the car on Instagram.

For much of the original Halloween, audiences see Myers patrolling the streets of Haddonfield in the station wagon, with little explanation as to why he has seemingly targetted Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). In 1981, Halloween II would reveal that Laurie was Michael's sister, with his plan being to eradicate his surviving sibling once and for all. 2018's Halloween, however, ignored the events of all sequels to retcon this family connection, making Myers' mayhem all the more random and, to many viewers, all the more frightening.

Co-written and directed by John Carpenter, the original pitch for Halloween was with the title "The Babysitter Murders," before earning its simplified name honoring the holiday on which the events of the story took place. The plan was never for the exploits of Michael Myers to continue in a follow-up film, with Carpenter and co-writer Debra Hill reluctantly agreeing to write the sequel when they realized the studio would be pursuing the picture regardless of their involvement.

Carpenter previously detailed that the inspiration for the sibling connection in Halloween II came from a scene written for the TV version of the 1978 original.

"Well, the brother reveal was caused by NBC," Carpenter detailed to ComicBook.com in 2019. "NBC purchased the rights to show Halloween on network television. But our movie was too short for them. So we needed to add some time. I think we had to add, what was it, eight minutes or something like that, I don't remember. And there was nothing to add. The first movie was just what I wanted to make. I don't have anything to add. So I came up with this brother thing. It was awful, just awful. But, I did it."

