Rob Zombie’s Halloween Star Would Have “Loved” a Cameo in New Sequels

Of all the popular horror movie franchises out there, the Halloween series has one of the more complicated timelines, as various reboots and sequels have negated the events of what came before it, and while Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II star Scout Taylor-Compton’s Laurie Strode hasn’t been seen since 2009, the actor would be happy to appear in a new sequel, if only in a cameo appearance. Currently, original star Jamie Lee Curtis is playing an older Laurie Strode, so an appearance from Taylor-Compton wouldn’t be as her former character, but with the recent sequels incorporating a number of performers from across the franchise, she would be open to any sort of appearance. Taylor-Compton can next be seen in Apache Junction, which hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 24th.

“Would I have loved to have been in them? Yeah, of course,” Taylor-Compton confirmed to ComicBook.com of an appearance in the David Gordon Green-directed films. “It would’ve been really cool to even do a cameo. Danielle Harris and myself, we always say this. We’re like, ‘Well, they want everybody to be a part of it.’ I was like, ‘Danielle, you’ve been a part of so many, they want anybody that’s been a part of them.’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ But it’s really cool to see them continue the journey and to see Michael (Myers) on the screen again. So there’s a love there, for sure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to the financial success of Zombie’s films, there were initially plans in place to move forward with a third entry, which some reports claim would have been in 3D. With that project ultimately fizzling out, Taylor-Compton totally understands the excitement of bringing back Curtis to reprise her iconic role.

“It would’ve been amazing to do more,” the actor admitted. “I think that was the plan originally, was that [Michael Myers actor] Tyler Mane and myself were about ready to go shoot a third one and then it all fell through. But I’ve been a fan of the original and Jamie Lee Curtis forever and I knew it was bound to happen, that they would bring Jamie back. Come on, you have to. I watched the 2018 one and it’s exactly how I saw her character would be.”

The next film in the series, Halloween Kills, hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th. Taylor-Compton can next be seen in Apache Junction, which hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 24th.

Would you like to see Taylor-Compton appear in an upcoming Halloween sequel? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!