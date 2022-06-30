Halloweentown Co-Stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Get Engaged

Halloweentown alums Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are about to tie the knot. The couple announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, with Brown sharing a photo of the couple captioned "Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?" Kountz, meanwhile, shared a video montage of himself and Brown on his Instagram account, captioned "She said yes!!" and assuring that he's gonna "love [her] forever." Brown and Kountz met on the set of the 2001 Disney Channel original movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, in which she portrayed Marnie Piper and he portrayed Kal, the son of Kalabar.

Brown and Kountz confirmed their romantic relationship in 2018, with Brown later explaining the history of their relationship in a TikTok video.

"So, we first met, 20 years ago filming a movie together, where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning but then I found out that he was my family's arch nemesis and basically hated him, for the rest of the movie," Brown explained. "In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn't see or talk to each other for, like, at least a good 10 years or so. Then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So it's funny how life surprises you sometimes."

The Halloweentown films were set in a fantasy world where magical and mystical beings have formed their own community called Halloweentown. In the films, Marnie and her siblings discovered that they come from a family of witches, and go on adventures with their grandmother, Aggie Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds). Brown played Marnie in nearly every entry of the series, but was replaced by Sara Paxton in the fourth film, Return to Halloweentown. Other actors in the franchise included Judith Hoag, Joey Zimmerman, Emily Roeske, Lucas Grabeel, and Finn Wittrock.

"Here I am, on its 22nd anniversary, profoundly honored and humbled that people still want to watch it every year and share it w/their families," Brown wrote on her Instagram last year. "While I was so inspired by playing Marnie and by sharing the screen w/ Debbie [Reynolds] and the amazing cast; I never could have known how much magic and inspiration you the fans would show me year after year. I'll never be able to truly express what it has meant to me."

