Hannibal Star Reminds Fans "Everybody Wants to Go Back" for Final Season

Virtually ever since 2015 and the Season 3 finale of Hannibal, fans have been hoping to see the series revived in some capacity to offer a more fulfilling ending to the overall narrative, and while there are still no official updates on that endeavor being a possibility, they can at least take comfort in knowing that the cast and crew are just as passionate about a final season as they are. As detailed by Hannibal Lecter himself Mads Mikkelsen, fans won't have to worry about a final season moving forward without integral components of the ensemble, confirming just how much everyone hopes to give the series a more authentic ending.

"The work itself was brutal because we had long hours, with scripts coming in late," Mikkelsen expressed to Vulture about a possible final season. "It’s TV, and what we were doing was elaborate. The texts were high-IQ texts. The monologues or the dialogues were always about fine art, music. You had to learn Japanese, Hungarian, and words you had simply never heard before. And you had to do it within two hours because everything came so late. Having said that, I would love to go back. Everybody wants to go back, and if there’s only one season and we’re sure about that, [creator Bryan Fuller] can finish it in a proper, surprising, stunning way."

Inspired by the Thomas Harris novels that would go on to inspire films like The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal, the series never shied away from depicting all manner of grotesqueries, despite airing on NBC. Sadly, the production budget and effort involved in crafting such an artistic series wasn't matched in its ratings, resulting in the series ultimately ending on somewhat of a cliffhanger, in more ways than one.

While some fans think the series might have been more effective or earned its deserved following were it to have been developed for a streaming service, Mikkelsen actually thought network restrictions were beneficial.

"I’ve been wondering if we had been on some other platform and could do whatever we wanted, would we have gone more for the graphic stuff and forgotten some of the poetry?" the actor pondered. "Maybe it was a good thing we had to hold back. It served the show really well that we didn’t go full-blast Walking Dead on it."

