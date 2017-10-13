Happy Death Day 3 News Might Be Coming Soon

✖

Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U director Christopher Landon is teasing fans that there could be more coming from the cult-hit horror/comedy franchise. Landon answered a tweet from a fan who reached out to Landon to by saying it had been a while since he and his friends "harassed you to make a HDD3." Well, that fan (and the entire Happy Death Day fandom) got a real surprise when Christopher Landon answered back with this little update: "I might have some news on the distant horizon for you.😱👶🏼🔪"

I might have some news on the distant horizon for you. 😱👶🏻🔪 — christopher landon (@creetureshow) June 3, 2021

The Happy Death Day films follow a mean-girl college student named Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) who finds herself caught up in a Groundhog Day-style loop of the night she is murdered by a killer in a creepy baby mask. In the first film, Tree has to go through stages of investigating her own murder while reflecting on how her mother's death has bent her personality. It was a concise B-movie story that borrowed from a nice combination of popular films (Scream, Ghost, Groundhog Day) to make a teen slasher film. The fact that it earned $125 million on a $4.8 million budget easily cleared the way for a sequel.

With Happy Death Day 2U Landon really took things up a notch in a way that few expected. The sequel went hard in the sci-fi direction, as we learned that the loop Tree was stuck in was the result of a science experiment gone wrong, and that problem is far from solved. The Groundhog Day loop extended into a whole heady time-loop and alternate realities explanation - which didn't necessarily resonate with fans. Happy Death Day 2U only grossed $64.5 million worldwide on a $9 million budget.

Nonetheless, Blumhouse head Jason Blum committed to doing the third film in the series, and late last year Landon confirmed that Happy Death Day To Us is coming, with Jessica Rothe likely back and the script just waiting for approval. If we had to guess, the next announcement will be that all things are set in place for Happy Death Day 3 to go into production. And if we had to bet further, the third film will be more of a return to the straightforward concept of the original.