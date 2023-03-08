Haunt Filmmakers Tease Sequel Being Developed

Recent years have seen Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' horror film Haunt become an annual watch among horror fans every October, with the pair recently teasing that they are developing a sequel to the unsettling experience. While Beck and Woods' breakout experience was having written the original script for A Quiet Place, which filmmaker John Krasinski then contributed to, Haunt saw them both writing and directing, with the film's embrace of traditional Halloween elements earning it a cult following in the years since it was released. The filmmakers' update was relatively vague, so it's unclear if they would be the ones delivering the sequel or if they will bring in other collaborators. Stay tuned for details on a Haunt sequel and see Beck and Woods' next film 65 when it hits theaters on March 10th.

In a Reddit AMA in support of 65, one fan asked about a Haunt sequel, to which Woods replied, "Thanks for the support. We can confirm that conversations for a Haunt sequel are officially underway. Happy (early) Halloween!!"

In the original film, "On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an 'extreme' haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are very real."

Back in 2020, Beck addressed their approach at the time to a potential follow-up.

"That's a fascinating question because I think our gut instinct is we just like creating new worlds and seeing what else is out there. Part of that was just an instinctual thing where we feel like we played in a sandbox and then we want to move on to the next thing," Beck confirmed to ComicBook.com. "But at the same time, certainly in the Haunt world, it's a place where we have had conversations between ourselves, between our collaborators. What if there was an opportunity? This is what it might be. This is what it could look like. This is how we would want to shy away from convention, or this is a way we want to lean into convention, meaning that we have all these masked monsters, some of which did not make it through the first film, but you could create this version of the Wolfman, for instance. You could go on and create different types of villains."

He added, "The canvas is certainly there. It's just probably something that, if we were to revisit it, it would take a beat for us to soak up our inspiration points and return to the well. Because, I think every film that we ever work on, whether it's Quiet Place or Haunt or the film that we're in prep for right now, we sat on those ideas for years and years before they actually became fully realized scripts. We just like sticky ideas that we keep coming back to, and if there's enough there, it just becomes this snowball effect where suddenly we feel incredibly inspired and it becomes a script. Then, it's something that if we're fortunate to make into a movie, that we're really examining every single corner of that universe."

