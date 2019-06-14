The Haunting of Hill House Star Teases a Possible Return for Season 2

The first season of The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix was an adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s Hill House novel, depicting the Crain family as they coped with not only the literal but also the figurative ghosts that impacted their lives. That narrative offered a conclusion to that family’s journey, with the second season adapting an all-new story. While star Carla Gugino definitely won’t be appearing as Olivia Crain in the new season, she isn’t ruling out returning to the series in some capacity, due largely to the involvement of Mike Flanagan and the strong relationship they’ve built over the years.

“Well, I can’t say anything definitive at this point, other than Mike and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to,” Gugino shared with The Wrap. “So we’re talking a lot about it and we’ll just see if all schedules allow.”

The pair previously collaborated on Gerald’s Game for Netflix, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

“All I can say is I’m very excited for Season Two and to see what Mike does,” Gugino added.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

One of the most popular genre series on TV is American Horror Story, which delivers audiences new narratives each season, often seeing characters return to play new roles. There are many unknown details about the upcoming season of the Netflix series, so we wouldn’t rule out familiar faces returning to the show.

These recent comments echo Gugino’s thoughts about the series’ future before the second season had been confirmed.

“Mike Flanagan said he would be interested in the notion of an anthology, where some actors come back to play different characters. I think he feels like he has told the complete story of the Crain family,” Gugino shared with The Hollywood Reporter last fall. “But if I was invited and I was able to, I would really love to, just because I do love to collaborate with him.”

She added, “When you find [a like-minded collaborator] — and in the case of Mike Flanagan that is for sure the case — then I’m always excited about the idea.”

