Hellraiser Stars Talk Their Excitement at Joining the Iconic Franchise

Every acclaimed franchise has elements that make it unique, though a universal reaction to all of them is that fans have certain expectations for what new stories within these series will explore. The same is true of Hulu's Hellraiser, which marks one of the most high-profile explorations of the mythology in nearly 30 years, which understandably has fans both optimistic and apprehensive. For star Odessa A'zion, she not only felt some nervousness about joining a project with these expectations, but also felt excitement to live up to those hopes. The new Hellraiser lands on Hulu on October 7th.

When discussing with ComicBook.com whether she felt more excitement or pressure about joining the film, A'zion recalled, "I would say I'm very much in the middle of both of those things. I was really excited, but also I don't want to let anyone down and I don't want anyone to be like, "Oh, I hate you now." So it was definitely, it felt, I feel the pressure more so now that it's coming out soon than I did when we were filming. When we were filming, it was just, I was excited to be a part of it. And I am excited to be a part of it. I'm very grateful that I was cast in it. But yeah, I'd say it was both."

In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

A key component of all Hellraiser movies is that a film features grotesque violence, with star Brandon Flynn recalling how, when it comes to a Hellraiser movie, the special effects sequences he endured were nothing compared to some of his costars.

"I think there's a bit of both going on. I know how it can be on set when you're in involved in a really technical scene, such as a kill in Hellraiser," Flynn shared as to whether he was relieved or jealous when seeing the prosthetics his costars endured. "But it was, I mean, watching the movie, I got to sit back and see it all for the first time in a really exciting way. And I'm just super grateful to be a part of the movie in general."

The dimension-spanning narratives of the Hellraiser franchise don't often feature protagonists returning, instead focusing on the chaos the Cenobites take part in, though having now starred in one installment, A'zion is even more hopeful to return for another outing.

"I'm definitely even more interested now that I've been a part of it. Not because I'm a part of it, but because I was able to be a part of it," the actor shared about returning to the franchise in the future. "So it's just my whole world was, I just really, you get to know it pretty well. So I would love to do another one. I think that would be super fun and crazy, but I don't know if it calls for another one. If it does, then I'm there. But I feel like that's in the audience's hands. If the audience likes it, then we'll see what happens."

