Helstrom Star Not Ruling Out a Marvel Return

✖

Recent years have seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to earn a number of major successes, especially with its Disney+ series confirming how effective limited series can be when they weave together events from feature films. Unfortunately, recent years have also seen complications behind the scenes when it comes to series that were developed for other platforms, with Hulu's Helstrom being one such casualty. Despite the series only earning one season, star of Helstrom Sydney Lemmon recently professed her love of the character and how excited she would be to get to play her again. Lemmon can next be seen in Firestarter, which hits theaters and Peacock on May 13th.

"I will always love Ana Helstrom. She is ferocity and boldness and fun. I'll never put that behind me," Lemmon confirmed to ComicBook.com. Funnily enough, both her character in the Stephen King adaptation and Helstrom have otherworldly abilities, with Lemmon joking, "Telekinesis is my typecast."

Helstrom was announced back in 2019 at a time in which projects like Legion and Cloak & Dagger were winning over fans, but was also before the launch of Disney+ and The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Unfortunately, this also meant it was developed at a time in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe was seeing some major changes.

Reports have claimed that Helstrom was meant to be one entry in a slate of horror-themed Marvel series, which likely would have included a Ghost Rider project. However, the various behind-the-scenes shuffles going on at Marvel Studios meant that Helstrom wasn't granted a sophomore season, with virtually all non-Disney+ shows being scrapped.

Even with Marvel Studios focusing more on in-house projects, they did honor the Daredevil series from Netflix by bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk into the fold in more official capacities, leaving the possibility open that a future project could see Lemmon get the opportunity to embody Ana Helstrom once again.

In the new Firestarter, "For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon; Fear the Walking Dead, Succession) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong; American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Tomorrow War) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Andy has taught Charlie how to defuse her power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family's location, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes; Wild Indian, Rutherford Falls) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans."

Stay tuned for details on a possible return of Ana Helstrom. Firestarter lands in theaters and on Peacock on May 13th.

Would you like to see Lemmon reprise the role? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!