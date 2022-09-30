Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look at Hannah Waddingham's New Witch

Over the weekend came the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel which arrives on Disney+ in a few weeks. While offering not only a fresh look at the return of the Sanderson sisters but also a better idea for fans of what the plot will be. One of the fresh reveals in the trailer however is the introduction of a new character, played by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, known simply as "The Witch." In the trailer it seems like Waddingham's character only has a small role, guiding the Sanderson sisters into becoming witches themselves, but get a first look at her below!

"I'm a mother witch," Waddingham told PEOPLE on the Primetime Emmy's Red Carpet earlier this week, referencing her character in the film. "People are just gonna fall in love with it, and I wonder if they might fall in love with it more than the first, if that's even possible." Waddingham joins original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones who reprise their roles from the 1993 original film. Otherewcomers to the cast include Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froy Gutierrez, and Tony Hale ("Veep").

(Photo: Photo Credit: Matt Kennedy / Disney+.)

Described by Disney+ as "a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic," Hocus Pocus 2's plot synopsis reads as follows: "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

There's been a bit of a grey cloud hanging over Hocus Pocus 2 from same fans of the orignal movie however as other key characters from the film are not set to appear. Vanessa Shaw, who played Allison in the 1993 film, previously revealing during an interview with ComicBook.com that she's excited to see what Hocus Pocus 2 has in store, even if she's not in it.

Produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Chucky"), and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers, Hocus Pocus 2 is written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher. Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere September 30 exclusively on Disney+.