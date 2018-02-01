‘Hocus Pocus’ Got A Sequel

After 25 long years of waiting, Hocus Pocus fans are finally getting to learn about what happened to the film’s heroes after that fateful Halloween night when they lit the Black Flame Candle and revived the dastardly Sanderson Sisters. While rumors of a follow-up film have picked up steam in recent years, audiences will be surprised to learn this sequel will be in the form of a book, Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel. The book’s cover and an excerpt were shared with Oh My Disney, which you can learn more about below.

“Shortly after moving from California to Salem, Max Dennison finds himself in hot water when he accidentally releases a coven of witches from the afterlife. Max, his sister, and his new friends (human and otherwise) must find a way to stop the witches from carrying out their evil plan and remaining on Earth to torment Salem for all eternity. Twenty-five years later, Max and Allison’s seventeen-year-old daughter, Poppy, finds herself face-to-face with the Sanderson sisters in all their sinister glory. When Halloween celebrations don’t quite go as planned, it’s a race against time as Poppy and her friends fight to save her family and all of Salem from the witches’ latest death-defying scheme.”

Last fall, news began circulating that a sequel TV movie was in the works, with some reports claiming that the project would be a reboot, not a sequel. As each year goes by, interest in a follow-up adventure continues to rise.

“There have been rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die,” Mick Garris, writer of the original film, admitted to Forbes last year. “I have heard they are developing the script, I haven’t been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead.”

Garris crafted the original script, which went through various revisions over the years, before eventually being released in 1993.

“Now it has become an annual thing at the El Capitan on Hollywood Boulevard and the show is sold out,” Garris pointed out. “I went there last year and one of the ushers actually recognized me and gave me a tour of the theater. Generation after generation, it’s kind of remarkable and fantastic to have something brought to the screen like that and to have it embraced generation after generation. Everybody I meet, it’s either their daughters or their own favorite movie and it’s incredibly exciting.”

Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel will be available on July 10. You can pre-order it here.

