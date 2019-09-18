Horror Fans Could Win $1,300 For Binge-Watching 13 Stephen King Movies

October is right around the corner, which means it’s just about time to revisit all of your favorite horror classics. If that includes some Stephen King adaptations, then we have a potential job for you! According to the Dish Network’s website, they are offering $1,300 to watch 13 of King’s most famous film adaptations.

“Halloween is just around the corner, so it’s fitting you get cozy with Carrie or play fetch with Cujo,” the site explains. “Maybe take Christine for a spin and see where it takes you. In the process, tell us how everything’s going. How’s your heart rate during the scary scenes? Which movie’s your favorite or least favorite? Are you watching these flicks alone, or bringing a friend along so you can have night terrors together? You tell us, we pay you $1,300. Simple! Scary, but simple!”

The movies on the list include Carrie (original or 2013 remake), Children of the Corn, Christine, Creepshow, Cujo, Dreamcatcher, IT (original or 2017 remake), The Mist, Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake), Salem’s Lot, The Shining, Thinner, and Misery.

“We also want to know everything about your experience. You will track your heart rate and jump scares. You’ll let us know who joined in on the scares with you. You’ll let us know what you thought before watching certain movies, and if your feelings changed after you completed them. You’ll even log your sleep—if you can sleep. We want to know all this and more! We’ll provide a worksheet to help guide you along the way, but you’re not limited to what we give you—feel free to share your thoughts, like a journal, and give us all the frightening deets!”

In addition to the money, you’ll also get a “survival kit” which includes flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia. You’ll also get a Fitbit to track your heart rate, and movie theater gift card to add a 14th film to the list (either IT CHAPTER TWO or Doctor Sleep, which hits theaters on November 8th).

You can fill out the application here.

Currently, you can catch the latest Stephen King adaptation, IT CHAPTER TWO, in theaters everywhere.