Hulu Now Streaming One of 2025’s First Great Horror Movies

There are still a few months left in the year, but 2025 has already been a great year for horror. Over the past several months, titles like Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein’s Final Destination Bloodlines, and Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later have drawn packed theaters and broken box office records. Some of this this year’s top titles are finally starting to find streaming homes. Following its release on February 21, 2025, one of Neon’s early horror hits of the year is now streaming on Hulu as part of the Disney-owned streamer’s August 2025 arrivals.

The film in question is The Monkey, director Osgood Perkins’ adaptation of Stephen King’s 1980 novel of the same name about a mysterious wind-up monkey that causes series of outrageous and horrific deaths. The film debuted in theaters back in February and quickly established itself as one of the top horror movies of 2025, rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics’ approval rating, putting it within the top-rated horror titles this year. Nearly six months after its theatrical release, The Monkey began streaming on Hulu on August 7th.

The movie stars Theo James in a dual role as twin brothers Hal and Bill Shelburn. When the brothers “find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy,” per the film’s logline.

The Monkey also stars Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, Sarah Levy, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood.

In a similar vein to the Final Destination franchise, The Monkey features some of horrors most horrific and memorable deaths. The film grossed $68.9 million worldwide and now ranks among the best horror pics of the year. ComicBook’s Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 rating, writing that The Monkey “delivers one of the more raucous horror movies of the year that authentically captures both the emotional insight and tongue-in-cheek humor that draws readers to King.

With buzz that the dark comedy horror film, Perkins’ follow-up to 2024’s Longlegs, could become the next cult-hit horror film, it’s a must-watch movie. The Monkey is available to stream on Hulu.

New on Hulu

August is a great month for horror on Hulu. In addition to The Monkey, the service is streaming nearly a dozen other horror films this month. Some of those titles have already joined the streaming catalog, with others set to arrive later this month. See the full list of Hulu’s August horror arrivals below.

August 1st

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

One Hour Photo

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Take Shelter

August 15th

It Feeds (2025)

August 17th

Thanksgiving

August 22nd

Eenie Meanie (Film Premiere)

August 26th

Little Bites

August 29th

Hell of a Summer