Interview With the Vampire Releases Louis Key Art

Over the past few days, AMC has been releasing new key art for their upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire and later this week, at San Diego Comic-Con, fans will get the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated series. However, on Tuesday, the network released one more piece of key art, completing new looks at the trio of vampires at heart of this gothic horror story with the release of a new photo of Jacob Anderson's Louis de Pointe du Lac. The art, which you can check out below, is captioned "Satisfied and filled to the brim, but dead and changeless."

Satisfied and filled to the brim, but dead and changeless. #InterviewWithTheVampire pic.twitter.com/vAvbCoy2fh — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) July 19, 2022

AMC's Interview With the Vampire stars Anderson as Louis, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, and Bailey Bass as Claudia. Everything we've seen thus far, appears to be set in the early 20th century. AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's beloved 1976 novel of the same name has taken a long path to the small screen. The book was previously adapted into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994, but Rice didn't regain rights to the novel until 2016. There have been numerous attempts over the years to adapt her The Vampire Chronicles series, but only AMC's that progressed beyond the initial stages of development. The network officially moved forward with Interview With the Vampire in 2021.

While fans have noticed that the series' seemingly early 20th century setting is a bit of a departure from the book, series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said that they've taken great effort to uphold Rice's storytelling legacy while also ensuring that the characters appeal to a more modern audience.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," Johnson said. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire isn't the only one of Rice's novels being adapted by AMC, either. The network is also adapting Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in that series' lead role. Sadly, Rice passed away in December of last year before either series could premiere.

Interview With the Vampire is expected to debut on AMC and AMC+ this fall.