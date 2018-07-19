New ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Teaser Image Brings Young and Old Beverly Together

Shooting is officially underway on IT: Chapter Two, with various members of the cast and crew teasing behind-the-scenes looks at the new additions to the cast. Jessica Chastain, who plays the adult Beverly, shared an image of the young actress Sophia Lillis who played the character in the first film handing over the iconic red balloon to celebrate the new film.

For nearly as long as Lillis has been involved with the film, fans have hoped to see Chastain step into the adult role for the sequel not only for her acting abilities, but due to how similar the actress looks to Lillis. Making the casting decision seem all the more inevitable is that Chastain previously collaborated with director Andy Muschietti on the horror film Mama, confirming a positive relationship between the talents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other additions to the cast include James McAvoy plays Bill, Bill Hader is Richie, James Ransone is Eddie, Andy Bean is Stanley, Jay Ryan is Ben, and Isaiah Mustafa is Mike.

The original Stephen King novel explored a group of friends in Derry, Maine who confronted an evil entity lurking beneath their town, only to learn that they must reunite 27 years later to finish the job they started.

The novel and 1990 adaptation both utilized fragmented storytelling and flashbacks to convey the narrative, though Muschietti opted to use the first film to explore just the younger characters so audiences would connect with them emotionally before situations became direr in the second film.

Bill Skarsgard plays Pennywise the Dancing Clown in both films, though he recently noted how adult co-stars have impacted his time on set.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” the actor shared with Collider. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and Andy and the kids did. They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them. It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

IT: Chapter Two lands in theaters on September 6, 2019.

What do you think of this image of Chastain and Lillis? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Twitter, jes_chastain]