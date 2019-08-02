Tickets for IT CHAPTER TWO Now on Sale

Get ready to float, because tickets for IT CHAPTER TWO are officially on sale. The news was officially announced early on Thursday, with horror fans flocking to get tickets for the upcoming Warner Bros. picture.

Set 27 years after the previous film, IT CHAPTER TWO features the grown-up Losers’ Club reuniting in the small town of Derry, Maine. After believing they had defeated the otherworldly monster Pennywise as children, their reunion makes them hope that they will vanquish the threat once and for all. Based off of recent comments from director Andy Muschietti, it sounds like viewers will be in for quite a lengthy ride.

“A movie is very different when you’re writing the script and you’re building a story compared to what the final product is,” Muschietti explained in an interview earlier this month. “At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story. However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s 4 hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.

“You cannot deliver a 4-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable – no matter what they see – but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good,” Muschietti added. “Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.”

The film stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning, as well as Bill Skarsgard as the villainous Pennywise.

“He’s been doing this forever really, so he doesn’t change in the sense that you would look differently,” Skarsgard revealed earlier this year. “He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change… The arc of the first movie is that he, for the first time, experiences fear himself. His last line — ‘Fear…’ — is him experiencing it for the first time, and he’s sort of shocked and perplexed and surprised. Like, ‘What is this?’”

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.