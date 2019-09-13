IT Director Wants to Film New Scenes for the Super Cut

Filmmaker Andy Muschietti has said he is not interested (at least for now) in returning to the world of Stephen King’s IT for a follow-up to to IT and IT Chapter Two — but he now says that he would be open to filming some new content for a “supercut” of the two movies that he has expressed interest in putting together for the home video market. Since just before the release of the film last week, director Andy Muschietti spoke about potential director’s cuts from the film — including one where he might cut both IT and CHAPTER TWO together into one film.

In a new interview, he says that he’s “not done” filming content for the home release, and that he may include new scenes in the “supercut” version, with one rumor online suggesting that Muschietti has mulled including one that takes place in the distant past. That scene would mirror comments made by X-Men: First Class screenwriter Zack Stentz on Twitter, who suggested that going back to a pre-industrial or maybe even pre-colonial take on IT would make for a good spinoff.

“We’re in talks with the studio to make a supercut, which is basically the two movies edited together with all the material that is not in the released versions,” Muschietti told ET. “And yeah, there are a couple of scenes that I want to shoot to make this a new experience.”

He added that one of the things he would like to add is something from Stephen King’s massive novel which he never filmed, while the other element would be original to the movie.

“The possibilities are open,” Muschietti said recently. “There’s a version where the two movies are cut together. There’s a version where there’s a special director’s cut of number one and a special director’s cut of number two. And I’m happy to basically work on every one of them.”

The possibility of one comprehensive IT cut is certainly interesting, especially given the fact that the latter film will be jumping back and forth between the older and younger versions of the Losers Club. With first cuts of CHAPTER TWO initially clocking in at four hours, a larger cut of both films could be pretty epic.

“A movie is very different when you’re writing the script and you’re building a story compared to what the final product is,” Muschietti explained in an interview late last month. “At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story. However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s 4 hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.

“You cannot deliver a 4-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable – no matter what they see – but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good,” Muschietti added. “Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.”

IT CHAPTER TWO also stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

It Chapter Two is in theaters now.