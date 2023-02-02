Joe Bob Briggs' Valentine's Day Special Coming to Shudder

Back in December, horror host Joe Bob Briggs delivered audiences the double-feature event the Ghoultide Get-Together, which included an auction for one couple to be wed by Briggs himself, with Shudder confirming that the host is returning next week for Joe Bob's Vicious Vegas Valentine, an event which will see the auction winners tying the knot. The event won't only feature the ceremony, but will see a surprise double feature of films, including commentary from Briggs and Darcy the Mailgirl about the surprise movies. Joe Bob's Vicious Vegas Valentine will be broadcast live on Shudder TV on February 10th at 9 p.m. ET and will be available On Demand on Shudder beginning February 12th.

The event is described, "This Valentine's Day, legendary horror host Joe Bob Briggs makes history and officiates the wedding of two fans on-air while hosting a double helping of films about the ultimate nightmare: True Love! RSVP to join Joe Bob, Darcy the Mailgirl, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew as they bring two young lovers together under the neon and glitz of Las Vegas."

Joe Bob Briggs shared, "During this year's demented double feature, I'll be joining in unholy matrimony two young lovers thoroughly schooled in the twisted tenets of The Last Drive-In. And I'll probably need an Elvis jumpsuit to do it."

Back in 2018, Briggs made his return to horror hosting with a 24-hour event on Shudder that was meant to serve as his sendoff. The popularity of the event, however, took a toll on the platform's servers, confirming that audiences were just as interested as ever in seeing him on the small screen. In the years since, Briggs has hosted not only multiple holiday-themed events, but multiple seasons of a weekly double-feature series.

Proving that audiences were willing to put their money where their mouths were, the Ghoultide Get-Together's fundraising auctions ended up taking in more than $200,000 for charities Jeanette Rankin Foundation, March of Dimes, Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, and Motion Picture & Television Fund. In addition to Briggs' services as a wedding officiant, another hot item was the chance to go out to eat with Briggs and Darcy at the winner's local Cracker Barrel.

