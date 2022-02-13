Nope Trailer From Jordan Peele Debuts During Super Bowl 2022

Universal Pictures has released the first full trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope as well as the all-new Super Bowl spot for the upcoming horror thriller. A previous teaser for the film showed the cast looking up into the sky, showing off stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, and now we know exactly what they’re so afraid of, aliens. Described as a “reimagining of the summer movie,” Universal calls the film a “new pop nightmare” and an “expansive horror epic.” Check out the trailer and the Super Bowl spot, both featuring different footage, below.

Little is known about Jordan Peele’s Nope beyond the cast. The film’s title was confirmed last year with an official teaser poster with some imagery that has many speculating. In the teaser image all that is visible is a small town nestled in-between some mountains but approaching this unassuming villa is a mysterious round cloud floating forward. Floating out of the cloud is a kite tail, almost like an appendage from the cloud itself and perhaps evoking imagery of a kite-flying kid being eaten. Considering Peele’s history of “social thrillers” with Get Out and Us it seems likely that the cloud will be symbolic of something, throw your best guesses at us below.

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade,” Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects (for those keeping track, Nope would be the second of these four). “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Other cast members confirmed to appear in the film include Barbie Ferreira of the HBO series Euphoria, Brandon Perea from Doom Patrol and Netflix’s The OA, and character actor Michael Wincott (The Crow, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves). Nope marks a reunion between Academy Award nominee Daniel Kaluuya with Peele, having starred in Get Out back in 2017.

Nope lands in theaters on July 22nd.

