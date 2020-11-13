Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Kathryn Newton Explains Why Filming Freaky Was So Hard

✖

Nine months after Christopher Landon's Freaky — the body-swap slasher film starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn — arrived in theaters here in the US, the film is finally making its debut across the pond in the UK. Because of the long-awaited premiere overseas, the cast is once again making the rounds and talking about their experience shooting the acclaimed horror comedy. Newton, who is also set to star in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been diving back in to the challenges of playing a serial killer for Landon's latest.

In Freaky, Newton's Millie switches places with Vauhgn's killer, which meant that Newton spent most of the movie as the villain, while Vaughn had to channel a high school girl. While speaking with Digital Spy, Newton said that the task was difficult because "Kathryn is such a dork," and trying to play a stone cold murderer was totally out of her wheelhouse.

"I'm way more Millie than Butcher in real life. I was so grateful to have rehearsals with Chris [Landon] and Vince because their ideas really brought the best out of me. To have people to collaborate with on a character, you just get so confident and I had to have confidence as the Butcher," Newton explained.

"Just the way the Butcher carries himself is just stronger than even I do. I learned that I don't stand up very straight in real life. Being really grounded in the character and the reality that you're going to kill somebody, it changed everything."

Another challenge with playing the slasher in a slasher movie came from the intense stunt work and bloody effects.

"The blood has to be very specific and in the right place every time," said Newton. Once you get bloody, it has to look right for the days to come, so you being covered in blood is actually more difficult than the stunts.

"I love doing stunts, I love doing fight scenes, so physically, it's a blast to do that on set. You're surrounded by such a good team that it doesn't have to be that difficult. Using a chainsaw, I had to figure that out pretty quick, but I figured it out."

Did you enjoy Newton's performance in Freaky? Do you hope to see a sequel some day? Let us know in the comments!