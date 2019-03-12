‘Leprechaun’ Marathon Airing on SYFY on St. Patrick’s Day

National holidays like Valentine’s Day, Halloween, and Christmas all have horror movies that tie into the annual festivities, with the Leprechaun franchise bringing to life a figure who is honored on St. Patrick’s Day. In honor of the holiday, SYFY will be airing a marathon of the franchise, which will include the network premiere of the latest chapter in the series, Leprechaun Returns.

Check out the schedule of the March 17th holiday marathon below:

9 a.m. ET – Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood

11 a.m. ET – Leprechaun in the Hood

1 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 4: in Space

3 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 3

5 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 2

7 p.m. ET – Leprechaun

9 p.m. ET – Leprechaun Returns

11 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 3

1 a.m. ET – Leprechaun 4: In Space

3 a.m. ET – Leprechaun in the Hood

Interestingly, the schedule will see the films being broadcast in reverse chronological order, allowing the broadcast of the original film to be followed by Leprechaun Returns, which serves as a direct sequel to the first film and ignores the events of all sequels.

Another point worth noting is that the marathon won’t be including Leprechaun: Origins, likely as it served as an attempt to reboot the property with the prequel, which was considered by many fans of the franchise to be a disappointment.

Director of Leprechaun Returns Steven Kostanski previously shared with ComicBook.com his approach to the film and his attempt to revive the stagnated franchise.

“My approach is always take the story, and the work, and the craft seriously, but without being pretentious about it. You should be allowed to have fun making a movie. If you’re not enjoying yourself making it, then you shouldn’t be doing it,” the filmmaker admitted. “There was a lot of room in the script to have fun and be a little sillier, but not to the point where the movie feels like it has absolutely no stakes, or there’s no tension whatsoever. My priority was always to try to inject horror as much as possible, and we got into a rhythm where scenes that would lean into comedy would be punctuated by moments of really, either intense violence, or gore, that just takes you out of it, and gives you a bit of whiplash, just to make it more of a roller coaster.”

He added, “That was basically my mandate, was just make it as much of a roller coaster as possible, and be serious about the craft of making it, and respecting the franchise, and making it as good as I can make it. But also still being able to have fun, and enjoy ourselves making it. Not winking at the audience, but still not being scared to be silly at times.”

Tune in to the Leprechaun marathon on SYFY starting at 9 a.m. ET on March 17th.

