Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story Adaptation Finds Director

There is certainly no shortage of Stephen King stories being adapted into movies and television — and it looks like Lisey’s Story is one step closer to being among them. Julianne Moore, who is attached to star in the Apple series, recently revealed to the Boston Globe that Pablo Larrain will be helming the episodes. Larrain’s filmography includes the Natalie Portman-led Jackie, as well as The Club, Neruda, and No.

You can check out the official synopsis for the story below:

“Two years after her husband’s death, Lisey Landon decides it’s time to go through his office to clear out his papers. Scott Landon was a bestselling novelist and Lisey has been besieged by people wanting to buy any of his unpublished work but she is determined not to let that happen. As she begins the process of cleaning, she is contacted by an unsavory character who claims that if she does not turn over the papers, he will make her suffer the consequences. Finding strength she did not know she had and never used during their marriage, Lisey refuses, and true to his word, ‘Zack McCool’ begins to stalk her. Lisey begins to remember strange events from her marriage that she had suppressed and finds clues that may help save her life.”

J.J. Abrams will produce through Bad Robot Productions. Moore, King, and Ben Stephenson will executive produce. King is set to write all eight of the series’ episodes, years after he began advocating for the story to be adapted in some way.

“Lisey’s Story is my favorite of the books and I would love to see that done, especially now that there’s a kind of openness on the streaming services on TV and even the cable networks,” King shared with Variety in 2017. “There’s more freedom to do stuff now and when you do a movie from a book, there’s this thing that I call the sitting on a suitcase syndrome.”

He added, “That is where you try to pack in all the clothes at once and the suitcase won’t close, so you just sit on it until it latches. And sometimes when it comes down on the baggage carousel, it busts open and your dirty laundry is everywhere. So it’s tough to take a book that is fully textured and has all the wheels turning and do it in two hours and 10 minutes. But as a TV show you have 10 hours, there’s always the possibility of doing something like The Handmaid’s Tale, which is extraordinary.”

