Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Her MTV Movie Awards Nomination For Us

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are happening next month with host Zachary Levi, and the nominees are celebrating with various social media posts. One actor who is thrilled to be among the nominees is Lupita Nyong’o, who recently starred in Jordan Peele’s horror film, Us. The film was nominated for Best Movie, and Nyong’o was nominated for both Best Performance and Best Villain. However, she brings up a great point: which of her two characters is getting the villain nomination?

“Thank you @MTV for my Best Performance and Best Villain #UsMovie nominations, and for recognizing the film in the Best Movie category! I wonder which character the Villain nom is for… Go to vote.mtv.com to vote,” she wrote.

If you’ve seen the instant horror classic, you know there’s some intense debate surrounding who the real villain of the movie is. Lupita’s character(s) will be going up against Jodie Comer in Killing Eve, Joseph Fiennes in The Handmaid’s Tale, Josh Brolin in Avengers: Endgame, and Penn Badgley in You.

For Best Performance, her competition is Amandla Stenberg in The Hate U Give, Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Sandra Bullock in Bird Box. For Best Moive, Us is competing against Avengers: Endgame, BlacKkKansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

You can cast your MTV Movie and TV Awards votes here.

Us stars Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 12 Years a Slave), Winston Duke (Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War), Emmy-winner Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, The Comedy), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Get Down), and Anna Diop (Titans, 24: Legacy).

Us will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 18th, which also happens to be the date of the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

