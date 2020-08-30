Mary Shelley Trends as Horror Fans Honor the Frankenstein Author’s Birthday
Mary Shelley was known for writing many novels, including The Last Man, Valperga, and Lodore. However, Shelley is best known for writing Frankenstein, a story that has been adapted many, many times throughout the years. On this date, August 30th, in 1797 Mary Shelley was born. In honor of her life and legacy, many people have taken to social media today to celebrate her. In fact, she’s currently a trending topic on Twitter.
Between iconic Mary Shelley quotes, interesting anecdotes, and overall praise of the author, Twitter is filled with Shelley content today. You can check out some of the most interesting tweets below...
"Gothic Queen"
Mary Shelley was born 223 years ago today. Happy birthday to the gothic queen herself! pic.twitter.com/N0neM7qPeu— lucía🕊️ (@eyretartt) August 30, 2020
Never Forget
Since it’s Mary Shelley’s birthday today, it would be a good time to remind everyone again that she was a teenager when she started writing Frankenstein and that teenage girls are badass.— Nikita Gill is writing (@nktgill) August 30, 2020
History
Happy Birthday Mary Shelley! Author of Frankenstein, she was the daughter of Mary Wollstonecraft, a feminist writer, and William Godwin, a philosopher. Her father once said that she was 'singularly bold, somewhat imperious, and active of mind'.— Keats-Shelley House (@Keats_Shelley) August 30, 2020
She was born #onthisday in 1797. pic.twitter.com/NmjVlScAvi
Famous Words
"Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful" - Mary Shelley, born #OnThisDay in 1797. pic.twitter.com/QrT2YgPnvp— Hay Festival (@hayfestival) August 30, 2020
Celebrate
It's Mary Shelley's birthday. Celebrate by creating something you can't control and wondering whether it wants to exalt or kill you. pic.twitter.com/euebeCqehq— Jan Mieszkowski (@janmpdx) August 30, 2020
Fun Fact
Mary Shelley also wrote "The Last Man", an apocalyptic story of a future world devastated by a plague, leaving just one human survivor. Reviewers called it “sickening” & said Shelley had a “diseased imagination.” It was one of her favourite works. pic.twitter.com/FVFZ2tmoby— Jeanna Louise Skinner (@JeannaLStars) August 30, 2020
Treasures
Mary Shelley’s dressing-case, full of relics from the storm of her life: glass bottles & boxes inscribed with her initials, a bracelet & a fob chain formed from her hair, gathered at her death, & locks of hair belonging to Shelley & Bryon, wrapped in little envelopes. pic.twitter.com/JFHqFELIXh— Anne Louise Avery (@AnneLouiseAvery) August 30, 2020
Art
Happy birthday, Mary Shelley! Born on this day in 1797 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/o1rWT5TvMx— Abigail Larson (@Abigail_Larson) August 30, 2020
More Quotes
Happy Birthday to the OG goth, Mary Shelley. 💀🕯🍂
“I have love in me the likes of which you can scarcely imagine and rage the likes of which you would not believe. If I cannot satisfy the one, I will indulge the other.” pic.twitter.com/lQXYIBBeVh— bethany marie 🌸 (@bethany1marie) August 30, 2020
Hero
since it is mary shelley's birthday let's take a moment to celebrate how she used to wear locks of her friends and lovers' hair in amulets around her neck and would stash extra locks in envelopes and notebooks and over time she put together quite the lil hair collection— rachel syme (@rachsyme) August 30, 2020
Icon
Happy Birthday to Mary Shelley, whose mind was so fertile and frightening that ever since she wrote Frankenstein, men have been tying themselves in knots to try and prove she didn't, couldn't or shouldn't have written it. My kind of woman pic.twitter.com/Y8TibNSKbQ— Sarah Hilary (@sarah_hilary) August 30, 2020
