MaXXXine Character Posters Released

Filmmaker Ti West enlisted talented performers to bring his horror films X and Pearl to life, but with both movies being filmed while adhering to quarantine protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were intimate experiences in relatively isolated settings. With the upcoming MaXXXine taking place in Los Angeles, West has brought back star Mia Goth, while also adding a number of impressive performers to help bring the sprawling adventure to life, with A24 releasing new character posters that highlight the exciting ensemble. In addition to channeling the movie's L.A. setting, the posters also embrace the spirit of the '80s.

MaXXXine is described, "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past." Starring in the movie are Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Giancarlo Esposito, Halsey, Lily Collins, Michelle Monaghan, and Moses Sumney.

Check out the character posters for MaXXXine below before it hits theaters on July 5th.