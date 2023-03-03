Marvel Writer Developing Medusa Movie Based on Greek Monster

Few legends are as iconic as those from Greek myths, which is why storytellers still embrace those concepts all these centuries later, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming today that Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel writer Nicole Perlman and Watchmen director Nicole Kassell are teaming up for a movie inspired by the legend of Medusa. Few details about the actual storyline have been revealed, other than the project leaning into some of the more monstrous qualities of the creature, leading audiences to wonder if the project will take place in ancient times or if it will be a modern reinvention of the concept.

The outlet did explain that the script "reimagines what audiences may know about everybody's favorite Gorgon, who has snakes for hair and whose stare turns ordinary people into stone. Plot details are being kept behind the mirror but the fantasy story sees Medusa, after running afoul of the ancient gods, setting out on an epic quest to save the world."

Medusa was one of three Gorgons, all of which were women who had wings and also had venomous serpents for hair. Those who gazed upon a Gorgon would be turned to stone, and while Perseus would ultimately behead Medusa, he could still use her head as a weapon when showing it to his enemies.

Arguably the most famous adaptation of Medusa would be in the 1981 film Clash of the Titans, which starred Harry Hamlin as Perseus. The film is notable for featuring stop-motion effects from legendary animator Ray Harryhausen, which included the creature of Medusa. In 2010, Clash of the Titans earned a remake that featured contemporary visual effects, including the use of CGI to turn actor Natalia Vodianova into the intimidating Gorgon. That film earned the sequel Wrath of the Titans, though the disappointing critical reactions to both films saw that series come to an end.

Another take on Medusa came in 2010 with the adaptation Percy Jackson & the Olympians, in which Uma Thurman played the role. With a new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series being developed by Disney+, Jessica Parker Kennedy has been enlisted to bring the Gorgon to life. Kennedy is being described as a guest star for the series as opposed to a regular, so while Medusa might not be a prominent figure in the upcoming debut season, she will likely still play an important role in the overall narrative.

Stay tuned for details on the new Medusa movie.

Are you looking forward to the project? Let us know in the comments!