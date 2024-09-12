Netflix Announces Its Thrills and Chills Lineup of Halloween Horror Programming

Fall weather may be taking its sweet time this year, but even the heat can't slow down the arrival of Spooky Season. No matter what the thermostat says, it's time to kick back with horror movies and as many pumpkin-flavored things as you can handle. This week, Netflix started getting its subscribers into the spirit of the season by unveiling the 2024 edition of its Netflix & Chills lineup, which includes all of the horror and horror-adjacent titles arriving through the end of October. This year's lineup includes some highly anticipated titles like The Platform 2 (the sequel to Netflix's 2020 sleeper hit), the fifth installment of Unsolved Mysteries, and Anna Kendrick's Woman of the Hour. In addition to the complete slate of original titles coming this Halloween season, Netflix is also adding some popular acquired movies in the coming weeks. Evil Dead Rise will hit the service on September 23rd, while the trio of IT: Chapter 2, Till Death, and Halloween join the lineup on October 1st. You can check out the complete Netflix & Chills 2024 slate below!

September 13th (Photo: Sector 36. Vikrant Massey as Prem in Sector 36. - Netflix) Sector 36

Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.

September 27th Gyeongseong Creature 2

Set in 2024 Seoul, Season 2 uncovers the never-ending ties – the good and the bad – that fate weaves in Gyeongseong via Ho-jae, a man deceptively similar in looks and demeanor to Tae-sang, and Chae-ok, a survivor of the Gyeongseong spring.

October 2nd (Photo: Don Philips in Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5. - Netflix) Unsolved Mysteries, Vol 5

The iconic and gripping series returns with four new episodes featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal

October 3rd (Photo: Raul Ceballos as Piranha. Chris Diamantopoulos as Snake, Chris Diamantopoulos as Reginald E. Scary, Mallory Low as Tarantula, Ezekiel Ajeigbe as Shark in The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist. - Netflix) The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

The Bad Guys set off on the ultimate Halloween heist, absconding with

legendary deceased crook Reginald E. Scary's prized stolen amulet. While

on their mission in Scary's haunted mansion, Wolf has a few tricks up his sleeve to spook his crew. But when Wolf ends up being haunted the Bad Guys must revisit the mansion to return the cursed loot.

October 4th It's What's Inside

A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges. El Hoyo 2 (The Platform 2)

As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?

October 11th Outside

A violent outbreak forces a family to seek shelter in an abandoned farm house, only to unearth an old secret that becomes a far greater threat.

October 14th (Photo: Chester Rushing as Wraps Stretcher, Grace Lu as Axyl Bride, Tru Valentino as Bolts Frankenstein, Cal Brady as Sonnie Dracula, Sandra Saad as Gill E. Creature, and Matt Lowe as Sweeps Wolfman in Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 1. - Netflix) Mighty Monsterwheelies

Tapping into the Universal Monsters vault, Mighty Monstewheelies is an

action-packed adventure-comedy series which reimagines classic characters as half-monster, half-truck vehicle heroes who team up to use their special powers to serve and protect the all-vehicle city of Motorvania from troublemakers like Phantom Freeze and Invisible Van.

October 17th (Photo: Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 - Netflix) The Shadow Strays

After nearly botching a mission, Codename 13, a prodigal assassin, found herself suspended from further duties. The killer teen meets Monji, a young boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji disappears, 13 sets out on a path of destruction to find her only friend, even at the cost of defying her mentor and the organization she belongs to, The Shadows. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2

Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of "The

Nublar Six" are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

October 18th (Photo: Tony Hale as Ed, Anna Kendrick as Sheryl, Matt Visser as Bachelor #1 (Josh), Jedidiah Goodacre as Bachelor #2 (Arnie) and Daniel Zovatto as Rodney in Woman of the Hour. - Leah Gallo/Netflix) Woman of the Hour

The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they're cast on an episode of The Dating Game.

October 23rd (Photo: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix) Family Pack

"Werewolves of Millers Hollow" created by Philippe Des Pallières and Hervé Marly and published by Asmodee Group

October 25th (Photo: Kelsey Asbille as Iris in Don't Move. - Netflix) Don't Move

A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down. La Ultima Noche En Tremor (The Last Night At Tremore Beach)

A musician and composer in crisis retreats into a coastal village in the north to finish his latest work. His only neighbors for miles around are a married couple living in the next house. After a serious accident during a storm, the musician begins to experience some terrifying visions about his neighbors.

October 25th (Photo: Antonia Gentry as Summer and Madison Bailey as Lucy in Time Cut. - Allen Fraser/Netflix) Time Cut

A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister.

October 31st (Photo: Tom Schilling as Björn on the set of Achtsam Morden. - Netflix) Murder Mindfully

Björn Diemel (Tom Schilling), a top-flight lawyer, unexpectedly becomes a murderer: With a mindfulness seminar he tries to create a better work-life balance, spend more quality time with his daughter and – hopefully – save his marriage. And the seminar does what it promised – although not in the way he imagined. In the wake of his newly learned mindfulness techniques, his client Dragan Sergowicz (Sascha Geršak) – a brutal and careless mafia boss – bites the dust. And although he now has the police and the entire mafia clan snapping at his heels, Björn finds himself able to keep his cool and keep his life in order too. And if more murders are what it takes now to solve his problems, it's just a natural consequence of his new, mindful outlook.