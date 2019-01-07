Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ Director Addresses Where Felix and Lucy Took the Car

Bird Box was released on Netflix last month and the horror film became an instant Internet sensation, sparking memes, celebrity reactions and a humble brag from the streaming service, who claimed the movie was the viewed by 45 million accounts within the first week.

For the most part, the movie tied up all of its loose ends, but there was one question that left some viewers wondering: what happened to Felix and Lucy? Warning: Bird Box Spoilers Ahead…

Bird Box follows Malorie (Sandra Bullock) as she embarks on a dangerous river adventure with her two children in hopes of finding a safe haven from the mysterious entity that causes people to kill themselves when they see it. The film flashes back and forth between the present and five years earlier, when the epidemic breaks out and forces Malorie to hold up in a house with a group of strangers.

Felix and Lucy were two of the people in the house, played by Machine Gun Kelly and Rosa Salazar. The two characters ended up abandoning everyone and royally screwing them over by stealing the only car and leaving them all to fend for themselves.

Thanks to a People interview with the movie’s director, Susanne Bier, we now have a little bit of information about where they set off to.

“Where the heck did Felix (Machine Gun Kelly) and Lucy (Rosa Salazar) take the car?,” People asked.

“I think [the grocery store] was their plan, but we don’t know! I think that that’s where they wanna go, but I actually think it’s quite exciting that we don’t know exactly where they went,” Bier replied.

Considering Lucy’s reaction when she saw the grocery store earlier in the movie, it’s no surprise she would head there with her new romantic partner. However, since their fate is unknown, their journey could be the premise of a potential sequel.

“Any chance there will be a sequel to explore those other survivors?,” People asked.

“We only just finished it! It’s funny, I’m kind of reading people asking for a sequel and I’m like, ‘Hey, hey, hey, we really just finished!’ So let’s just enjoy it for now,” Bier replied.

In addition to Bullock, Kelly, and Salazar, the movie features John Malkovich, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, BD Wong, Lil Rel Howery, Danielle Macdonald, Jacki Weaver, Tom Hollander, Julian Edwards, and Vivien Lyra Blair.

Bird Box is currently streaming on Netflix.