Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in December

As November winds to a close and with December right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service for the upcoming month.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in December, like Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Friday, and The Big Lebowski. Sadly, films like Groundhog Day, The Game, and Spider-Man 3 will depart the service when December arrives. See the full list of films arriving here and list of films leaving here.

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in December, and, unfortunately, some great titles that will no longer be available.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

‘Christine’ – Arriving 12/1

Both Stephen King and John Carpenter are considered some of the most visionary creators in the world of horror, which makes their collaborative efforts on Christine an underappreciated classic in both of their catalogs.

When a nerdy high schooler comes across a classic car in serious need of repairs, he sinks all his time and money into bringing the classic hot rod back to life. While the restored car impresses some of his friends, bullies aren’t quite as taken and instead aim to destroy the car. The car has a lot more life in it than they expected, as the car itself seeks vengeance on those who harmed it.

Despite being a somewhat hokey premise, the film has the signature pulpy charm of King’s best stories While Carpenter’s directorial eye and soundtrack elevate the film to a thrilling story of revenge.

‘Bride of Chucky’ – Arriving 12/1

After a seven-year lapse following the release of Child’s Play 3, the franchise returned in a big way with Bride of Chucky, effectively bringing the series back from the dead.

The first three films in the franchise focused on a child coming into possession of a doll imbued with a murderer’s spirit, with Bride of Chucky instead focusing on a deranged fan of the killer tracking down the doll and reviving it with a voodoo incantation. If the premise sounds ludicrous, you’re not wrong, as this fourth film in the series leaned far more into the humorous elements than its predecessors, with all subsequent films following Chucky’s absurd antics and dropping the “Child’s Play” element completely.

‘Cabin Fever’ and ‘Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever’ – Leaving 12/1

Filmmaker Eli Roth became one of the most visionary voices in horror in the 2000s, a career which was kicked off with 2002’s Cabin Fever.

When a group of coeds heads to a cabin in the woods to relax after intense exams, they stumble across a man with a bizarre skin disease, which begins to eat its way through the group both literally and figuratively. Roth didn’t direct the sequel, though it picked up almost exactly where the previous film ended, this time pitting high schoolers at a prom against the deadly disease.

Cabin Fever‘s blend of humor and gross-out horror tapped into the spirit of countless films from the ’80s, thanks in large part to the practical effects used to convey its terrors. Make sure to check out Roth’s modern masterpiece that launched his career before it’s gone.

‘Shaun of the Dead’ – Arriving 12/1

Throughout much of the ’90s, the zombie subgenre had almost completely stagnated, with the monsters becoming more of an easy punchline than a formidable foe. With 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, the zombies were thrust back into the spotlight with its blend of humor and horror.

Two deadbeat best friends are surprised to wake up one day and discover that a zombie infestation has begun in their community. The pair use their knowledge of pop culture and skills they’ve honed playing video games to rescue their friends and family while fighting back against the undead.

It’s difficult to overstate Shaun of the Dead‘s successes, not only by delivering audiences an unexpected classic zombie film, but also by launching the careers of Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and director Edgar Wright, all of who have been dominating genre films since Shaun of the Dead‘s debut. Between this film and 2002’s 28 Days Later, zombies came back in a big way and continue to be a powerful force in the world of horror.

‘My Bloody Valentine’ – Arriving 12/1

The ’80s were full of countless slashers, with the abundance of Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Halloween sequels making these series become to most recognizable names in the subgenre. This made many other, arguably more successful slashers fall out of the public eye, as was the case with My Bloody Valentine.

20 years after the cancellation of an annual Valentine’s Day dance due to an explosion in a mine caused by partygoers shirking their responsibilities to attend the dance, the dance is reinstated, only for teens to get picked off by a mysterious villain at a party near the infamous mine.

Following the model of slashers that came before it, the big hook with this film was having a holiday in the title and, while that worked as a novelty, it also delivered fans a slasher that rivaled its counterparts that earned numerous sequels.

‘Hellraiser’ and ‘Hellbound: Hellraiser II’ – Leaving 12/1

Based on Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart, Hellraiser came at the end of a decade dominated by slasher villains and delivered audiences macabre and otherworldly horrors.

Both films are inspired by a mysterious box that, when opened, conjures a portal to another dimension full of demonic presences known as Cenobites. Anyone opening the box brings the Cenobites’ terror into the real world, forcing individuals to pay with blood for beckoning the villainous entities.

As the titles imply, these two Hellraiser films deliver viewers a truly nightmarish experience with grotesque imagery, setting themselves apart from the real-world threats presented in other films of the decade.

‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’ – Arriving 12/30

The body of a mystery woman arrives at a morgue, requiring a father and son team of morticians to investigate the corpse. The pair begins to uncover bizarre clues and unexplained wounds on the woman, only for terrifying events to start unfolding around them as the mystery gets more complex.

Like a compelling episode of CSI combined with a ghost story, The Autopsy of Jane Doe keeps audiences guessing as we try to unravel whether the threats the morticians face are real or all in their minds. Directed by André Øvredal, the film will also prepare you for the horrors the filmmaker has in store for us with his upcoming adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.