We’re just weeks away from the start of spooky season and with it the next chapter in the long running . Though previously released as feature films, the killer doll franchise is now moving to television with the simply titled show, Chucky. Picking up from where the most recent movies in the series left off (and ignoring the 2019 reboot entirely), a new video featurette for the series offers a tease of what fans can expect from the eight episode first season which will tell an all-new story but also weave in the complex mythology of the movies. Check it out below!

“I wanted to bring the series back to its Child’s Play roots, and involve teenagers,” franchise creator Don Mancini says in the video. “They have more complicated issues that they’re dealing with like bullying. With this first season of the TV series we use Chucky as a metaphor for bullying. And I think in a way Chucky is the perfect bully because he comes, as he always has in our franchise, in the guise of being your best friend. People will laugh and they will scream in the ways that they expect, but I also hope to make people cry.”

Though there will be countless familiar faces from the franchise’s long history, the Chucky TV series also includes newcomers to its cast with horror royalty Devon Sawa (Final Destination) playing two roles in the film. Others include Lexa Doig (Arrow), and Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN 15), and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless) as the series’ “four young leads.”

The upcoming Chucky series will naturally see the return of Brad Dourif as the voice of the titular doll. Other returning stars include Jennifer Tilly and Dourif’s real-life daughter Fiona, reprising as Nica from Curse/Cult of Chucky. The series will also include Alex Vincent returning to the role Andy which he played in the original Child’s Play and Child’s Play 2, plus Christine Elise McCarthy, who took on the part of Andy’s foster sister Kyle in Child’s Play 2.

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network with the first episode arriving on October 12.