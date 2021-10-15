New Halloween Ends Photo Teases Kyle Richards' Role in Final Film

Halloween Ends promises to be the conclusion of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' storyline, though perhaps leaving some room open for more movies to come later. Jamie Lee Curtis' character won't be the only familiar face from 1978 original movie that will be back however as Kyle Richards will once again reprise her role of Lindsey Wallace, one of the young kids being babysat in the first movie. Curtis' took to social media to share a new photo from the upcoming sequel, this time focusing on Richards character but also seemingly including a tease for the film as a whole.

"In the @halloweenmovie @kylerichards18 returns as Lyndsay," Curis writes. "She and her character have been doing this as long as I have. I wonder if her tarot cards saw this longevity in our futures?" In the photo Richards character is seen holding up the Nine of Wands tarot card. Depending on the circumstances of that card being pulled in a reading it could mean a couple of different things like "Protecting yourself," "final challenge," or the inverse, being helpless. Naturally these are all topics that will be relevant to the final fight between Laurie and The Shape.

Richards previously reprised her role for the 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, marking her first time back in the franchise since she was a kid. Many know Richards best for her other job, appearing on the reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Having survived her last appearance in Halloween Kills, Richards revealed that she reminded the filmmakers her character was still alive and could appear in the next movie. "When my character didn't die, I was like, 'Uhh, hello!'" Richards told Variety.

Set to arrive in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 14, Halloween Ends is described as follows: "Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

The film is directed once again by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Paul Brad Logan (Manglehorn), Chris Bernier (The Driver series), Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.