New Interview With the Vampire Featurette Introduces Claudia

We're just a few weeks away from the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire and now, AMC is introducing viewers to the child vampire Claudia in a new featurette. In the video, which you can check out for yourself below, Series star Bailey Bass explains that while Claudia is embraced as a child — specifically a 14-year-old in this adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel — she still has to deal with the emotions of an adult woman as time moves on and she ceases to age.

30 seconds ain't long, but it's long enough to get to know Claudia. #InterviewWithTheVampire pic.twitter.com/RpDuak433y — Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) September 11, 2022

Bass preciously spoke with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con about playing Claudia, noting that the character is extremely complex, but a lot of fun to play as well.

"I would say it was like you said, she's extremely complex, but that makes it fun," Bass said. "Like, I wanted the challenge. I wanted to be able to play around with the many, many emotions that she feels because she's stuck in this 14-year-old body, her brain never develops. So, she's consistently going off feeling and she feels things so deeply. So, to be able to read this incredible script and dive into all the situations that she has to deal with was really fun."

Who stars in Interview With the Vampire?

Interview With the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. The series also features Assad Zaman as Rashid, Kalyne Coleman as Grace, and Maura Grace Athari as Antoinette.

Is Interview With the Vampire a book series?

Interview With the Vampire is the latest adaptation of Anne Rice's novel of the same name — the most notable previous adaptation being the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. The novel is the first in Rice's Vampire Chronicles series, which AMC purchased the rights to in 2020 and, according to series showrunner Rolin Jones, the network plans to bring them all to life.

"AMC has bought all of the books and AMC wants to make all of the books," Jones said.

When does Interview With the Vampire premiere?

Interview With the Vampire will debut on October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.