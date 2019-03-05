‘NOS4A2’: AMC Horror Debuts Eerie New Footage

AMC on Sunday debuted the first footage from upcoming summer horror series NOS4A2.

The one-hour, ten-episode NOS4A2 is backed by prolific author Joe Hill — son of acclaimed novelist Stephen King — and executive producer and show runner Jami O’Brien (AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels).

“I couldn’t be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2,” Hill said in a statement announcing the Zachary Quinto-led series.

“I know it’s in good hands with showrunner Jami O’Brien: Her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense. AMC’s record speaks for itself: Who wouldn’t want to be in business with the Mad Men who Broke Bad and made The Dead Walk? And [production company] Tornante’s dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can’t wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let’s ride.”

Quinto plays “seductive immortal” Charlie Manx, a twisted creep fueled by the souls of children whose remains are then transported to ‘Christmasland’ — an icy fantasy world birthed of Manx’s corrupted imagination.

Named for the vanity license plate on Manx’s 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith — and a riff on classic horror Nosferatu — NOS4A2 highlights Manx’s “very special relationship” with his car, which makes the pair “partners in crime,” O’Brien said.

Manx finds himself pit against high school senior Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), “a working-class kid who has such a creative mind that it actually gives her a kind of superpower.”

“Charlie Manx becomes aware of her and realizes that she may be bad news for him,” O’Brien teased, “so he has to figure out pretty quickly what to do about her.”

Also on board are stars Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen and Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) as Maggie Leigh.

NOS4A2 debuts this summer on AMC.

