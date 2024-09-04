Nosferatu: New Look at Robert Eggers' Dark Vampire Remake Released

The horror movie season is about to start heating up as we head towards Halloween, but one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year won't be unleashed until Christmas, though this week brings some new looks at Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. Keeping in tradition with many of Eggers' previous movies, this new movie is largely being shrouded in secrecy, likely to contain many of the film's mysteries for its official release, with these new photos highlighting the overall gothic vibe that this new adaptation will be embracing. You can check out new photos from Nosferatu below before it hits theaters on December 25th.

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. The movie stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe.

While fans have three more months to wait before Nosferatu lands in theaters, one of the elements about the experience they are most excited to see is Skarsgård's Count Orlok, with the film's first teaser only offering a brief glimpse at the figure. Whether or not we'll get to see more of him before the movie hits theaters is yet to be seen, though the actor has teased a bit of a different take on the iconic ghoul.

(Photo: Nosferatu lands in theaters on December 25th - Focus Features)

"He's gross," Skarsgård confirmed to Esquire of his take on the character earlier this year. "But it is very sexualized. It's playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully you'll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time."

He added, "I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it."

Horror fans first met Orlok in 1922's Nosferatu, which was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. A decade later, Bela Lugosi starred as the titular character in Dracula, offering up a more romantic interpretation of an undead ghoul. The monstrous take on vampires in Nosferatu and the more seductive and compelling take on the monsters in Dracula have largely established the archetypes of vampires in media for the next century.

The new Nosferatu lands in theaters on December 25th.

